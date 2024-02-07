There's just one thing left to decide when the NFL season comes to an end: which club will win Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Which team, hoping for their third title in five years under Patrick Mahomes' leadership, will it be?

Or will it be the 49ers from San Francisco, who want to exact revenge on the Chiefs for losing to them in Super Bowl LIV?

Here are the top five most memorable Super Bowls ever witnessed:

1. Super Bowl XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

When the 18-0 Patriots aim to finish the NFL's second-ever flawless season and win New England's fourth Super Bowl in seven years, it's difficult to beat the upstart Giants, who went into the 2007 playoffs with little expectations. Many people already regarded Tom Brady as the best quarterback of all time. Less than three months had passed since Eli Manning was almost booted out of New York.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, IN. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Naturally, Manning scored the game-winning drive in the closing seconds. Unsurprisingly, he accomplished this feat with one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history: he deftly manoeuvred himself out from the hands of two Patriots defenders and threw the ball 32 yards downfield to fourth receiver David Tyree, who made an impressive leaping catch with his helmet. Naturally, with 35 seconds left, Manning completed the drive by hitting Plaxico Burress for the game-winning touchdown pass, resulting in what may have been the most unlikely Super Bowl upset in history.

2. Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23

Many people believed that this game would be the ideal way to cap off Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career, but two memorable plays by Pittsburgh players stole the show.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinal in Super Bowl XLIII February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Steelers won the game 27-23. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images))

With 18 seconds remaining in the first half, Warner had pushed the Cardinals to the Steelers' 1-yard line and appeared to be about to give Arizona a lead at the half. However, Steelers linebacker James Harrison picked up the pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, making it the longest play in Super Bowl history, as he attempted to contact receiver Anquan Boldin in the end zone. This gave Pittsburgh a 17–7 lead.

But Warner spurred the Cards back, and with 2:37 remaining, he connected with Larry Fitzgerald for a 64-yard touchdown, giving Arizona a 23-20 lead. The Steelers weren't done, though. With 35 seconds remaining, Ben Roethlisberger found Santonio Holmes in the back corner of the end zone after leading them back down the field. With his toes somehow staying just inside the white lines while reaching out of bounds for the ball, Holmes completed what is possibly the greatest catch in Super Bowl history.

3. Super Bowl XIII: Steelers 35, Cowboys 31

This might have been the greatest all-star game in NFL history, from the front offices down to the field. It included 26 players—seven Cowboys and eleven Steelers—who would go on to become Hall of Famers.

Terry Bradshaw #12 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during Super Bowl XIII on January 21, 1979 at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The Steelers won the Super Bowl 35-31. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

And it was obvious how fantastic it was. Terry Bradshaw of the Steelers completed 318 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. John Stallworth and Lynn Swann, his two best receivers, combined for 10 catches and 239 yards. For the Cowboys, Roger Staubach completed three touchdown passes. Tony Dorsett, a running back, totalled 140 yards.

In the fourth quarter, things also got chaotic. At the start of the half, the Steelers led 21–17 and appeared to pull away with the game thanks to touchdown runs by Franco Harris and a grab by Swann. With less than seven minutes remaining, the Steelers were leading 35-17 and were even rejoicing on the sidelines.

The Cowboys weren't done, though. With 2:27 left, they scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Staubach to Billy Joe DuPree. With 22 seconds left, they recovered the onside kick and scored once again on a 4-yard touchdown run by Butch Johnson.

But the Cowboys only made it that far. They attempted one more onside kick attempt, but the Steelers were able to recover and win this time.

4. Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers 20, Bengals 16

Although the 49ers were the Team of the 1980s and Joe Montana already had two Super Bowl rings, it was this game that sealed their dynasty and made Montana famously known as "Joe Cool."

Joe Montana #16, Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers hands the ball off to running back #33 Roger Craig during the National Football League Super Bowl XXIII game against the Cincinnati Bengals on 22 January 1989 at the Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, Florida, United States. The 49ers won the game 20 - 16. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

Despite throwing for 357 yards during the contest, Montana's first touchdown pass came early in the fourth quarter, when he hit Jerry Rice for a 14-yard pass that tied the score at 13. With 3:20 remaining, Jim Breech's 40-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 16–13 lead, but the Bengals defence held strong.

That's how this game became legendary. Montana is famous for his memorable jog to the huddle after the 49ers, with 3:10 remaining in the game, got the ball at their own 8. He pointed to the stands and asked his teammates, "Hey, isn't that John Candy?" to calm them down. With 34 seconds left, Montana and John Taylor connected for a 10-yard touchdown throw to seal an 11-play, 92-yard drive that gave the 49ers the victory.

5. Super Bowl XXV: Giants 20, Bills 19

With their seemingly unstoppable no-huddle offence during the regular season, the Buffalo Bills appeared to be a formidable force. In the AFC Championship Game, they had just defeated the Raiders 51-3.

Ottis Anderson #24 of the New York Giants carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXV January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the Super Bowl 20-19. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Bill Parcells and his defensive coordinator Bill Belichick devised a winning strategy to neutralise Buffalo, one that was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. With running back O.J. Anderson at the centre, the Giants employed a conservative, run-based offence to prevent the ball from ending up in the hands of the Bills. To throw off the timing of the Bills' quick-strike passing approach, they also consistently attacked the receivers at the line of scrimmage while playing defence.

Everything worked, too. The ball was in the Giants' possession for 40:33. For 102 yards, Anderson raced. Jim Kelly, the quarterback for the Bills, only completed 212 yards of passing, one of which was to James Lofton for 61 yards. With eight seconds remaining, Bills kicker Scott Norwood's 47-yard field goal attempt was all that separated the teams.

That kick notably went wide to the right.