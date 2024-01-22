Arsenal and Liverpool are still in contention

With just over half of the season now played, we’re no closer figuring out who will win the 2023-24 Premier League title.

What we do know is that Liverpool and Arsenal are still in without a shout after both sides produced dominant displays.

Arsenal kicked off on Saturday knowing they needed three points after only achieving four points in their last five games.

A late Martinelli double added to goals from defender Gabriel and Leandro Trossard made it a comfortable 5-0 win for The Gunners and compounded a miserable afternoon for Roy Hodgson’s men.

This performance could well send shivers down Pep Guardiola’s spine as this shows Arsenal still have that firepower that can trouble other sides in this division.

Liverpool headed into their clash away at a windy Bournemouth knowing a win could take them five points clear.

A double from reds forwards Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in the second half helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to a convincing 4-0 victory.

This result is even more impressive considering Liverpool were without a number of key players including main talisman Mohamed Salah.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his team's second goal from the penalty spot. Photo: Michael Regan, gettyimages

Relegation battle will go down to the wire

Massive games down at the bottom of the table took place over the last two weekends that have had a big say on who may be the favourites to be relegated.

Perhaps the biggest game of the lot, Burnley took on Luton where a controversial Carlton Morris equaliser earned Luton a 1-1 draw.

This result realistically helped neither of the two teams as they both stay within that drop zone, but other teams floating around that area would be thankful that the two sides dropped crucial points.

As mentioned earlier, Crystal Palace’s hammering defeat against Arsenal has sunk them to a potential relegation scrap which is something many Palace fans would not have expected earlier on this season.

Many of the away fans at the Emirates made their frustrations known with a banner stating “Wasted potential on and off the pitch. Weak decision taking us backwards.” Strong words from the Palace contingent.

With potential points deductions due to FFP, both Nottingham Forest and Everton will have to pick up performances to gain as many points as possible as who knows what punishment these new breaches could involve for both clubs.

Everton were unable to collect three points at home to Aston Villa as they drew 0-0.

This can be seen by the Everton faithful as a very solid point when you look at how well Villa have played and performed this season.

However, Nottingham Forest will be frustrated to not take anything away from Brentford following their 3-2 defeat.

They were right in the game at the Gtech Community Stadium, but unfortunately succumbed to a Chris Wood winner in the latter parts of the game.

Sheffield United were able to take something away from their clash against West Ham with a dramatic 2-2 draw.

An extremely late Oli McBurnie penalty secured the point for the Blades after going behind twice to the hammers.

Chris Wilder’s men still remain seven points off of safety and require a major miracle for them to survive this season.

Ivan Toney of Brentford speaks with manager Thomas Frank. Photo: Clive Rose, gettyimages

Toney back on target for Brentford

Following his eight month ban due to betting charges, Ivan Toney was able to produce a fine strike to mark his return with a goal.

Brentford have been struggling recently after only winning two games in their last nine so Toney’s return will come as a welcome gift to The Bees supporters.

Last season, Toney scored 20 Premier League goals in 33 appearances.

To put that into perspective, Brentford scored 58 goals last season meaning the Englishman scored roughly 34% of their goals.

The fans will be hoping the forward can kick on from here and help steer the club away from the drop zone.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United and Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United after scoring their 2nd goal

Manchester United at home can challenge the top sides

Manchester United come away from Matchday 21 following a hard fought 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

This comes off the back of their last league game at home against Aston Villa where they were able to come back and beat Unai Emery’s men 3-2.

These last two home games for United prove that when they’re on form and turn up, they’re able to trouble top sides at the Theatre of Dreams.

The problem for Erik ten Hag’s side is that they are far too inconsistent.

They can perform strongly against sides high up in the table, but then they’ll fall to an embarrassing defeat.

Fans of the Red Devils probably don’t have a clue on what side is going to turn up, that is the main problem at the club.

If they can perform how they did against Tottenham and Aston Villa more often, then they’ll definitely be in with a chance of Champions League qualification this season.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Mateo Kovacic. Photo: Stu Forster, gettyimages

De Bruyne is back and ready to charge City towards the title

A masterful cameo from Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to a 3-2 comeback victory away at Newcastle.

The Belgium international was able to provide a goal and an assist in 25 minutes to help his side secure a vital three points in their push for the title.

Whether the return of the midfielder can push City towards their tenth Premier League title, it remains to be seen.

But this cameo from him might cause concern for Liverpool and Arsenal.

He’s such an influential figure for this City side, who have struggled in some parts of the season.

City remain five points behind league leaders Liverpool and have a game in hand, so they could be seen by many as the favourites to win the title.

The Sky Blues are also yet to play Liverpool at Anfield this season and I have a feeling that this fixture could prove crucial in determining the champions this season.

Friday 12th January

Burnley 1 – 1 Luton Town

Saturday 13th January

Chelsea 1 – 0 Fulham

Newcastle United 2 – 3 Manchester City

Sunday 14th January

Everton 0 – 0 Aston Villa

Manchester United 2 – 2 Spurs

Saturday 20th January

Arsenal 5 – 0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 3 – 2 Nottingham Forest

Sunday 21st January

Sheffield United 2 – 2 West Ham