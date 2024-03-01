The Premier League season has not let us down so far, and with another set of fixtures just one day away, we take a look at the five things you need to know ahead of this weekend.

Guardiola without Grealish ahead of Sunday's Manchester Derby

Manchester City were hoping to have a full squad at their disposal ahead of Sunday's home clash with fierce rivals Manchester United, but the Citizens received unfortunate news about the availability over star winger, Jack Grealish. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that the Englishman had suffered a groin problem, meaning he joins Josko Gvardiol on the sidelines for this fierce rivalry.

However, with the timely return of league top scorer Erling Haaland, City enter the fixture as favourites for the clash at the Etihad, especially since United still miss a couple of key men. Rasmus Hojlund, who had managed to score for six matches in a row, will miss the derby with a muscle injury, whilst Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount still remain unavailable due to injury.

Due to the lack of players, youngster Omari Forson was given his first start against Fulham, where the Red Devils lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, displaying the lack of depth that manager Erik ten Hag has available. However, with star players like Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro still available, ten Hag will be hoping that they step up to try and obtain a shock win on Sunday evening.

Whatever happens, this game promises to be an absolute thriller, as the Manchester derby rarely disappoints in the Premier League. Both teams still have the title and European football to fight for, meaning the stakes are extremely high for both clubs.

Klopp's kids have to recover from cup hangover with trip to Nottingham

Liverpool received huge acclaim last Sunday, when they defeated Chelsea on penalties to win their ninth League Cup, despite having an extremely depleted squad. Out of the 17 players who featured at Wembley, six were under the age of 20, with Conor Bradley making just his seventeenth appearance for the club, starting in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Even more praise was received on Wednesday, as 18-year old forwards Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns scoring their first goals for the clubs, making their way into the top ten youngest goalscorers for the club. Manager Jurgen Klopp was surprised they managed to field a squad, as they defeated Championship side Southampton 3-0.

However, they face a proper test, as they travel to the City Ground to take on relegation threatened Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espirito Santo's side find themselves just four points ahead of the drop, and will be hoping to exploit the inexperience of the Liverpool squad to make their chances of staying up more likely.

With Liverpool not expecting any returnees, and Forest strengthening with the return of former Anfield prospect Taiwo Ayoniwi, Santo's men will hope that a victory is on the cards. However, "Klopp's kids" will be desperate to make thier mark in the Premier League, setting up what looks to be an exicting fixture.

Pochettino under pressure as they look to avoid another sting by Brentford

On the other end of the Carabao clash was Chelsea. Many spectators expected Chelsea to be lifting the trophy, but a poor attacking display left many fans wondering what could have been. As a result, manager Mauricio Pochettino now finds himself under severe pressure, as the Blues find themselves in 11th place this season, not threatening the European places.

With the club travelling to Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Pochettino should be desperate for a victory to start developing some consistency, and try and salvage this season. Despite spending over $400m in the summer, Chelsea have lost the same amount as they have won this season, and had to rely on a last minute goal from Conor Gallagher to avoid a scare against Championship side Leeds in the FA Cup, winning 3-2.

Brentford, under manager Thomas Frank, will also be looking to bounce back after a disappointing 4-2 defeat to West Ham on Monday night. The Bees have now lost three in a row, and despite it seeming unlikely, relegation could threaten the north London side , as they sit just five points above the drop.

With the anticipated return of Ivan Toney, and French striker Neal Maupay with four goals in seven games, Brentford will hope to provide a lethal sting to Chelsea's season, to push them away from the drop and closer to mid-table. On the other hand, Pochettino will be desperate for victory at the GTech Community stadium, to alleviate the pressure off himself and his squad.

Glasner faces first test against Postecoglou's thrilling Tottenham

Whilst their title ambitions are off the cards, there is no doubt that Ange Postecoglou's first season has been remarkable. Champions League football is still possible, and this fixture against Crystal Palace is a prime opportunity to take three extra points to push for the top four.

However, the Australian coach confirmed that Brazilian striker Richarlison will miss the next two weeks with a knee injury. Richarlison has returned to his best form, with 10 goals this season, so this will be a big miss for Tottenham, especially since they have to face a rejuvenated Crystal Palace side under new management.

Austrian coach Oliver Glasner was appointed over two weeks ago, and his first match resulted in a dominant 3-0 victory over relegation threatened Burnley. Employing a new tactic, Glasner will want a victory over Spurs to show the Premier League what he can do this season, and in years to come at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles continue to be without star players Eberichi Eze, Michael Olise and Cheick Doucoure, meaning we are unlikely to see the best of Palace on Saturday. However, last weeks performance will mean Tottenham will have to avoid any complacency in order to seal a victory on home turf.

You can find an introduction and analysis on Oliver Glasner here on VAVEL.

Everton have adjusted season expectations after reduction to the deduction

Sean Dyche must have been the most relieved man this week, as they received a timely boost to their survival hopes. After an early season ten point deduction, a successful appeal meant Everton rocketed out of the relegation zone, and how sit at a healthy distance from the drop in 15th.

They take on a West Ham side that, despite initial pressure on manager David Moyes' future, sit in 8th place and could content for a second successive season in Europe. Their 4-2 victory over Brentford saw an excellent hat-trick from striker Jarrod Bowen, who will look to continue his red hot form as he searches for a plane ticket to the European Championships this summer.

Neither team has any significant injury worries, meaning that both teams are likely to name full strength sides, in an attempt to take three points that could benefit each teams aims this season, whether that be avoiding relegation, or fighting for continential football.