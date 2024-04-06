As we reach the business end of the Premier League season, two European heavyweights come to blows as Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford, for the second time in a month.

United are coming off the back of an unfortunate 4-3 loss to Chelsea, where Erik ten Hag saw his side throw away a 3-2 lead in the 100th and 101st minute, thanks to a Cole Palmer double. The Red Devils find themselves locked in a battle for the sixth European spot, and a win will ensure they keep the chasing pack behind.

Liverpool, in their farewell season under Jurgen Klopp, find themselves top of the table with eight more games to play, after avoiding a scare against Sheffield United in their previous match, winning 3-1. With a depleted squad, and a run of tough fixtures coming up, the Anfield-based club will be looking to secure an 82nd victory in this thrilling derby.

Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala could receive his second start for the Red Devils, as Erik Ten Hag continues to deal with major defensive injuries ahead of Sunday's clash. Both Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane went off injured in the last game, meaning the 19-year old could be named in the starting XI.

Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof also make up a list of defensive injuries plaguing the United squad at this time, with all three unlikely to return before the end of the season. Both Evans and Varane went off with muscle injuries against Chelsea, meaning their period of unavailability is still unknown.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has been integral to ten Hag's style since his arrival in the summer of 2022 from Real Madrid, but is also doubtful due to a knock. Anthony Martial is also out with a groin injury that has persisted since the start of December, whilst both goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and left-back Tyrell Malacia were not in the matchday squad against Chelsea.

The Red Devils will have to ensure precautions are taken during the game to avoid their injury list from getting any larger.

On the other hand, Liverpool have began to recover from their own injury crisis, but still remain without star goalkeeper Alisson and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next few fixtures.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been missing since the 4th of February due to a hamstring injury, and is unlikely to return before Sunday' fixture. Alexander-Arnold has also been missing for a similar period of time due to a knee injury, meaning Conor Bradley will continue to deputise at right-back.

Winger Diogo Jota, who has amassed 12 goal contributions this season, remains on the sidelines with a knee injury of his own, and is more likely to return in mid April. Youngsters Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic are also expected to return at a similar date, with Bajcetic only having 72 minutes of gametime this season.

Joel Matip will not return to the squad before the end of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury, whilst the return date of decorated midfielder Thiago is still unknown thanks to his muscle problems. Whilst not the longest injury list in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping Liverpool can continue to limit their injuries as they look for a Premier League title in the German's final season at the club.

Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund. (Likely formation: 4-2-3-1)

Liverpool: Kelleger; Robertson, Van Dijk, Quansah, Bradley; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Diaz, Nunez, Salah. (Likely formation: 4-3-3)

Key Men

Manchester United - Alejandro Garnacho

Since his debut appearance in 2022, Alejandro Garnacho has shown glimpses of his potential. However, in recent games, we have began to see the true ability of the 19-year old Argentine. With seven goals and three assists from 22 Premier League matches, the sky is the limit for Garnacho.

Garnacho was unlucky not to pick up man of the match on Thursday, as his two goals seemed to have secured the three points for United until Palmer's last ditch brace. Whilst he struggled to advance with 0 successful dribbles, 11 of his 47 touches were in the opposition 18-yard box, showing his willingness to advance and cause defence trouble.

With 5.72 progressive carries per 90, as well as being in the top 2% for touches in the attacking penalty area, Garnacho may find himself unfortunate not to have more goals and assists to his name this season, especially considering his metric of 3.33 shots per 90. As he continues to develop, the winger should become more clinical.

STUNNER: Alejandro Garnacho scores a brilliant overhead kick away at Everton

We have seen flashes of his brilliance. His thrilling overhead kick against Everton should be nominated for goal of the season, and perhaps even the Puskas award, whilst his brace ensured a thrilling comeback at home against Aston Villa. If the winger can replicate these moments of brilliance more consistently, he has the potential to be the biggest asset on the pitch against Liverpool.

Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister

When the Argentine midfielder signed from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer window, many were aware of Alexis Mac Allister's ability after his breakout season. But under Klopp's tutelage, Mac Allister has raised his game to another level, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for the title chasers.

In the previous fixture against Sheffield United, Mac Allister stunned the crowd with an arrowed drive into the top corner, continuing to cement his legacy as a player who likes to score "worldies". He also created two more chances for his teammates, as well as winning the majority of his duels, becoming a workhorse in the middle of the park.

Mac Allister also boasts an impressive set of statistics that continue to prove his worth at Anfield. He's created 3.76 chances per 90, and attempts 65.92 passes per 90, with 6.75 per 90 being progressive. He also makes himself important defensively, ranking in the top 15% for tackles and top 3% for blocks per 90.

To top it off, Mac Allister joins Garnacho in the race for the goal of the year, as his strike against Fulham curved right past Bernd Leno into the top right corner to help seal a 4-3 victory, adding to his impressive catalogue of strikes. Any loose balls from the United defence, and Mac Allister may just fancy his chances.

Where and when can I watch the match?

Manchester United and Liverpool face off at 3:30pm BST at Old Trafford, on Sunday 7th April. The match can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and all relevant USA channels.