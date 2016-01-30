Australian Open: Angelique Kerber Shocks Serena Williams, Captures Maiden Grand Slam Title

Seventh seed Angelique Kerber played the match of her life in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena crowd on Saturday evening, shocking Serena Williams 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to capture her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 2016 Australian Open. With this win, Kerber will rise to a career-high of number two in the world next Monday.

Kerber Races Out of the Blocks, Takes Opening Set 6-4

Coming into this match, there was a lot of talk about whether or not this match would be a competitive one, given Williams’ form and great history against Kerber in the past. However, it was the German who exploded out of the blocks first, playing some fantastic tennis while Williams struggled with her consistency. Breaking at the first time of asking in the third game, the German took her chances and unloaded on a couple of forehands before the world number one hit a forehand into the tramlines, consequently handing the first break to Kerber. From there, the seventh seed consolidated the break to go up 3-1, showing no sign of any nerves whatsoever.

However, Williams, who was contesting in her 26th Grand Slam final, began to turn up the heat in the fifth and sixth games respectively, overpowering and moving her German counterpart from side-to-side. As a result, the world number one would go on to hold and break back a game later, restoring parity at three-games-all. To her credit, Kerber continued to go toe-to-toe with Williams from the back of the court, hitting very flat but deep ground strokes that forced uncharacteristic errors out of the top seed, consequently giving the German the upper hand once more as she broke for 4-3. Moments later, Kerber would go on to consolidate the early break with relative ease, and was now just a game away from winning just her third set against Williams in seven meetings.

To her credit, the American hung tough, overcoming a couple of uncharacteristic miscues en route to holding and forcing her German counterpart to serve out the opening set. Showing no sign of any nerves, Kerber continued to create some beautiful angles, running down every ball and soon enough, it paid off as she served out the opening set at love, winning it 6-4.

Williams Strikes Back, Takes Second Set 6-3

The second set was a totally different affair with both women beginning to raise their levels and with that, the quality of the match seemed to take a jump upwards. Surprisingly, the first three games of the set all went with serve, before Williams began to turn up the heat on the receiving end, pouncing on some weaker second serves from Kerber which led to the German hitting two untimely double faults in the fourth game, consequently handing Williams the early break to lead 3-1.

From the fifth game onwards, the second set went with serve with both women continuing to go toe-to-toe but the server always gaining the upper hand when it mattered most. Not long thereafter, Williams successfully served out the second set with some terrific serving, taking it 6-3. That decisive break in the fourth game proved decisive in the final outcome of the match, and many were wondering which way this match would go from here. Would it go the way of the world number one who is pursuit of her 22nd Grand Slam title Down Under? Or will it go the way of the 28-year-old German?

Kerber Takes Dramatic Final Set 6-4, Captures First Grand Slam Title

Continuing the trend of holding serve, Kerber opened proceedings in the final set with a routine hold of serve before she broke Williams at love to draw first blood in the decider with some incredible defence, much to the surprise of everyone inside Rod Laver Arena.