Andy Murray to begin working with Ivan Lendl again over the grass court season

Andy Murray is to work with Ivan Lendl once again this summer following their original split in 2014. Lendl, who helped turn the Brit from Grand Slam finalist to champion will work with the world number over the course of the grass court season.

The world number two split from his former coach Amelie Mauresmo last month and has been working mainly with Jamie Delgado since February but has opted to work with the former Wimbledon finalist this summer.

Murray enjoyed the most successful period of his career while under the watchful eye of the Czech, who won eight Grand Slam singles titles himself. Lendl was the Brit's head coach from 2012 to 2014, a time during which he won Olympic Gold, his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and celebrated his iconic triumph at Wimbledon in the summer of 2013.

Murray on the Lendl reunion: "I had two very successful years working with Ivan, he's single minded and knows what it takes to win the big events.

​"Provided everything's good, it will hopefully go on for a long time.!

The Czech will begin working with Murray from Monday at the Queen's Club as the Brit seeks to defend his title and win the Aegon Championships for a fifth time. The world number two begins his defense against the Frenchman Nicolas Mahut and could progress to face former French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the final.

Lendl to resume working with Murray from Monday. Photo: Getty

It was one week ago when Murray faced more Grand Slam heartache after losing to Novak Djokovic in his maiden final at Roland Garros. The Brit took the first set but was unable to match the world number one from there on in. Having not won a Grand Slam since Wimbeleon three years ago, the world number two will be hoping that appointing Lendl will help steer him to further success at the Grand Slam events.

This week has been a week to recover for the Brit after falling ill upon his return from Paris. This comes as no surprise following his most extended clay court season of his career after reaching the semifinals in Monte Carlo, the final in Madrid and then winning in Rome before reaching his first French Open final.

Murray was absent at the announcement of the British Olympic tennis team on Friday, which raised concerns over his current state of health, but was seen practicing with British number four Dan Evans on the grass courts in west Kensington on Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear at this time for how long Lendl and Murray will work together as it stands it is thought that their partnership will run until the end of this year's Wimbledon championships.