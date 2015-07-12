Robin van Persie flies to Turkey for Fenerbahce move

It seems to be Robin van Persie's end of journey at Manchester United as he flies to Istanbul to complete his move to Fenerbahce.

A Barclays Premier League medal, Community Shield trophy and the top goal scorer of the 2012/13 season are the honors with which he will be leaving the club at the end of the stage.

Fenerbahce confirm Van Persie to fly to Istanbul

The Dutch international's transfer speculation is coming to an end as there was an official confirmation by Fenerbache stating that the player is arriving in Istanbul this evening to complete his transfer related negotiations and deal with the Turkish club.

Manchester United fans will always remember and thank the Dutch international for his extremely amazing efforts to secure the 20th Premier League title for the club. The fans wished he could stay and the player himself wanted that as well, until the situation turned to become a bit complicated.

Reports suggest that he was humiliated by Louis van Gaal, the main reason of him asking to leave the club. According to the Mirror, Robin van Persie was ordered to train by his own. The reason which made the the Dutch international contact his agent and instruct him to accept a three-year contract offer from Fenerbahce, earning £240,000-a-week. It is believed that Robin van Persie is joining Fenerbahce in a £4.7 million deal.

Van Persie still ambitious and fit

Robin van Persie scored 48 goals in 86 games for Manchester United and according to the GOAL.com, the striker still feels he's got a lot to offer during his career.

The Dutch striker said "I am 32 in August" and despite ageing and winning the Premier League with United, "I still have the ambition to play for another eight years."

He accepts that "in a few years" he could "have to accept that I will no longer play at the very highest level" like he has done at Arsenal and United.

Van Persie feels "very, very fit" which means "playing in the first-team is very important" while he stays injury free.

A move seems imminent and and an official announcement could be on its way later today.