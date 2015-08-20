Manchester United - Newcastle United preview: Rooney looking to return to form against Magpies

It’s been an underwhelming start to the Premier League season for Manchester United, despite back to back wins. The fans will be hoping for an improvement when they host Newcastle United on Saturday.

Although United are just one of four clubs with six points, currently five points more than champions Chelsea, the displays on the pitch have been far from exhilarating.

A 3-1 mid-week victory in the Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge will boost confidence, but heavy expectations remain on Louis van Gaal’s shoulders to improve the quality of United’s performances.

Results matter

The 1-0 scoreline of both league victories so far tell most of the story; van Gaal’s side has been organised and compact in defence, but lack spark and creativity in attack. Manchester United have failed to find the net more than once in a single match in seven of their last eight league clashes, and there is little to suggest that things are going to improve soon. The club’s star striker, Wayne Rooney, is in a dire run of form, having scored just six goals in the whole of 2015.

The collapse of the deal to sign Barcelona forward Pedro will make anxious United fans even more so, with the side looking devoid of ideas going forward, something many hoped the Spanish international would help to address.

There are points on the board, however, and that, in the end, is the most important thing to van Gaal, who is expected to build on his fourth place finish last season. Another three points over Newcastle will put the Red Devils in a very strong position, and they are up against a side that they have recorded three straight victories over.

The Magpies have struggled so far under new boss Steve McClaren, who spent two and a half years at Old Trafford working as Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant. McClaren’s side are yet to win a game this season, carrying over their awful form from the last campaign, when they picked up just four points from their last 11 matches.

Newcastle’s record at Old Trafford will hardly boost morale in McClaren’s dressing room, having only recorded one win at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League era. Indeed, Manchester United are something of a bogey side for the Toon, with more Premier League losses against tomorrow’s opposition (25) than any other side.

Famous Meetings

Newcastle United 5-0 Manchester United, 20 October 1996:

Not many teams are able to brag about a 5-0 drubbing over Manchester United, so it is no surprise that Newcastle fans are eager to point to their famous clash in 1996 whenever the two sides meet. First half goals from Darren Peacock and David Ginola put the Magpies in a commanding position, before Les Ferdinand, Alan Shearer and Philippe Albert rounded off a famous victory, with five different scorers netting past Peter Schmeichel. Manchester United eventually had the last laugh though, as they pipped Newcastle to the title later that season.

Team News

Despite netting a crucial goal in Manchester United’s Champions League qualifier against Club Brugge on Tuesday, Marouane Fellaini remains unavailable to Louis van Gaal for Premier League matches as he serves the last of his three-match suspension.

Sergio Romero is set to keep his place in goal for the Red Devils, with David De Gea expected to remain banished from the first-team squad until his future at the club is resolved. Phil Jones (mild thrombosis) remains sidelined, whilst there are still doubts about the match fitness of fellow centre back Marcos Rojo.

With no fresh injuries to worry about, it is expected that Manchester United will begin with a similar team that started on Tuesday against Brugge, although there is a chance that Bastian Schweinsteiger could make his first start for the Red Devils, having gradually built up his match fitness over the past few weeks.

Newcastle will be without Daryl Janmaat after his sending off against Swansea City last weekend, whilst Moussa Sissoko (groin) is also a doubt after limping off at half time during the same game.

Assistant manager Paul Simpson also confirmed that Siem De Jong had made a return to training following a previous shin injury, but it remains unclear if the Dutchman will be fit enough to feature on Saturday.

Florian Thauvin, who joined from Marseille on Wednesday for a reported £12m, could be in line to make his debut, possibly alongside fellow new signing Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is still waiting for his first start under McClaren after two substitute appearances in the opening two matches.

One to Watch

Memphis Depay - Manchester United’s new number 7 set Old Trafford alight on Tuesday with two goals and an assist during the side’s 3-1 victory over Club Brugge. Memphis, as he prefers to be know, looked disappointed not to get a hat-trick despite having several chances to score a third, and will be eager to make amends on Saturday with another dazzling performance.