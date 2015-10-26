The last time they met: Manchester United - Middlesbrough

Throughout history, Manchester United versus Middlesbrough has always thrown up some surprising score lines. At first glance, it would be fair toassume United have won the vast majority of matches between the two. However, in reality, they have won 56 out of 110 matches and that is just a slender majority and a 50.91% win ratio. Middlesbrough have won 30 times, including that famous 4-1 victory over United 10 years ago.

Last meeting

The last meeting between these two sides was on the 2nd of May 2009, at the Riverside, which Manchester United won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Giggs and Ji-Sung Park. That season saw Middlesbrough relegated to the Championship and, as of yet, they have not regained their Premier League status.

Sir Alex Ferguson had rested several key players for the match against Middlesbrough, in preparation for the Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal later that week. But that didn’t stop United move one giant leap closer to regaining their title yet again.

Half way through the first half, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs gave the away side the lead with a low effort into the bottom corner of the goal. Despite being relegation-threatened and being at home, Boro never improved the tempo of the game. Early into the second half, Manchester United secured the three points as Ji-Sung Park made it 2-0 with a powerful finish, after a delightful pass from Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United went on to win the Premier League yet again that season, whereas Middlesbrough were relegated.

Can Middlesbrough take advantage of a rotated side the second time of asking?

Due to the gulf between the two sides - top four of the Premier League verses top four of the Championship - it is likely Manchester United are going to rotate the starting XI for the match.

Younger players, such as Jesse Lingard, are expected to be given the nod from manager Louis Van Gaal, who isn’t afraid to give them a chance if he feels they can benefit from it.

On the other hand, it is very likely that Middlesbrough will play a side as close to their full strength as they possibly can. So it will be a chance for the Teeside club to finally take advantage of a rotated Manchester United side.