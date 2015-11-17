Daniel Sturridge returns to full training ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

Liverpool have been handed a welcome boost ahead of their game against Manchester City this weekend, as it was confirmed that striker Danial Sturridge has returned to full training.

Sturridge has been out for over a month

Having been sidelined since early October with a knee injury, following a collision in training with friend and teammate Jordon Ibe, Sturridge is finally back in full training with his teammates and in contention for a return to the squad.

Having missed seven games with the problem, the international break has allowed Sturridge to catch up on lost time, and he began running properly last week before returning to gym work at Liverpool's Melwood training facility.

When exactly will he return?

He's yet to play under new manager Jürgen Klopp, and will be desperately hoping to at least make the bench for the City game, however there are some that think it will come as a step too soon for the prolific forward.

Even Klopp has suggested this, offering the idea that Sturridge will need "10 days of full training" to be available for selection. It is possible though, that the Englishman will prove his fitness for the weekend, and maybe make a cameo appearance in the second half.

If he doesn't, and he misses an eighth straight game, he'll almost certainly make his comeback next week. Liverpool have two games, playing at home to Bordeaux on Thursday in the Europa League, before hosting Swansea City in league action on Sunday.

Sturridge's return will be a huge boost for Liverpool, who are suffering something of an injury crisis at the moment. Mamadou Sakho, Danny Ings and Joe Gomez have all gone down with long term injuries since Klopp took over, whilst Jordan Henderson and Jon Flanagan are both still on the comeback trail themselves.