Exeter City - Liverpool Preview: Klopp hoping youths can see the Reds through to fourth round

Liverpool travel to Exeter City in the FA Cup on Friday, in what is their second game in just three days.

The Reds will be travelling with a severely weakened squad, due to picking up a handful of injuries in their League Cup win against Stoke City on Tuesday.

Jürgen Klopp is set to name a youthful side, and will hope that the kids will be able to do job and show that they can step-up for the Liverpool first team, and replace some of the key players that will be missing.

Klopp's men have progressed well in cup competitions this season; they have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, and have progressed to the last 32 in the Europa League - now they will want to add an FA Cup run to that.

Team News

Liverpool are missing a number of key players due to injury. However, Klopp has recalled some youth players to help fill the voids.

Dejan Lovren, Mamadou Sakho and Kolo Toure are all out for this game. Lovren and Toure picked up injuries on Tuesday that will keep them out for a short time, whilst Sakho has been sidelined for a few matches now.

This leaves the Reds without a recognised centre-back for tomorrow's game, but Tiago Ilori has had his loan spell at Aston Villa cancelled and has returned to Merseyside, expected to make his debut for the club in this fixture.

Philippe Coutinho also picked up a hamstring injury during the week, which could see him out for a month - the same amount of time Jordon Ibe is expected to be sidelined for.

Key man Philippe Coutinho was one of four players to succumb to injury against Stoke. (Photo: This Is Anfield)

Klopp has recalled Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo from their loans spells, which means they are also very likely to make their debuts as well on Friday.

The Opposition

Exeter currently play in League Two and are in 16th place going into the game. Though just nine points off a play-off place, the Grecians haven't had a consistent season so far, which is why they are nearer to the bottom than the top.

Their current league form is also poor. They have not won a game in their last six, having drawn three and lost three.

The last time Exeter reached the third round of this competition was in 2005, where they faced Manchester United as a non-league club and managed to earn a goalless draw and a replay. Albeit, they could not hold their own in the second outing, with the Red Devils comfortable winners.

Head-to-Head

The last time these two teams met was back in 2011 in the League Cup, where Liverpool were triumphant.

Goals from Luis Suarez, Maxi Rodriguez and Andy Carroll gave the Reds a 3-1 victory, with Daniel Nardiello's penalty 10 minutes from time giving Exeter nothing more than a consolation as Kenny Dalglish's team progressed to the next round.

These two teams have only met on five occasions, but Liverpool have won every single time and they will expect to do so tomorrow too.