Memphis Depay officially bids farewell to PSV Eindhoven fans

Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay went to Netherlands to visit his ex-team PSV Eindhoven and give a proper goodbye to the club and the fans. It was his second return during his life in England, already visiting the stadium in the middle of September when Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven. Also in his first visit, the fans from the home team welcomed him with a fantastic round of applause and the fans chanting his name.

PSV coping without Memphis

After winning the Eredivisie last season, PSV Eindhoven had a busy summer before starting the new season letting go of eight players including the likes of Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum but they managed to bring in 12 players. This was no surprise as the Dutch champions would have to prepare for Champions League too and this can only be done if they increased the squad depth and bring in players so everyone in the squad can fight their place in the starting line-up. At the moment, the 2014/15 champions sit in second place with 44 points just 3 points behind current league leaders Ajax. PSV have done really well this season despite not being first as they have only conceded 21 goals in the league and lost one league game.

PSV treating Memphis well despite the move

The Dutch club paid massive respect to Memphis Depay and the fans have remembered him each game chanting his name in the middle of the match. He was awarded a few presents to take with him back to Manchester and was also given his own display in the training ground which is normally given to key players who have achieved a lot at the club. A small gesture to show they appreciate the work of Memphis Depay whilst he was at the club and helping them reach to the top of the league which hasn’t been accomplished since the 2007/08 season.

Depay’s first few months at Manchester United​

After making a £25million move from the Dutch champions to Manchester United, Depay has featured in 23 matches and scored four goals. A few months ago, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal did warn the player to up his game if he wants to reclaim a place in the starting line-up he must improve and the winger thanked assistant manager Ryan Giggs for helping him out after he scored a vital goal in the 2-1 win against Watford. Fans would have thought the manager would finally give Depay a good run of games after performing superbly in the Watford game; unfortunately, he was only given 60 minutes of game time in the next game and missed the next few games which could you say is a confidence killer.

Memphis earned the penalty that secured United a win - Sheffield United | Photo via Getty Images

Memphis has been impressive this month, first he came on against Sheffield United in the FA Cup Third Round; although playing only 30 minutes, he went close to scoring a couple times and won the winning penalty in last moments of the game. No risks were taken by any of the players and nothing was going right, Sheffield United looked more likely to score than the home team until Memphis attempted a dribble which was successful as it ended with a penalty given to his side. He also came on during the 3-3 thriller against Newcastle United, playing a key role leading to Wayne Rooney’s second goal of the match. Despite his defensive duties being a weakness of his game, he created a wonderful chance for Marouane Fellaini, but his header was saved.