Deadline Day round-up: Quiet day for Liverpool with no incoming or outgoing movement

Liverpool had no transfer deadline day business, as outgoing deals for Jose Enrique and Jerome Sinclair never came to fruition and the club refused to meet Shakhtar Donetsk's £38 million price tag for Alex Teixeira.

The Reds were also dealt a blow late in the evening after it emerged that Coventry City teenager James Maddison, who they had been monitoring with a view to making a bid in the summer for the midfielder, sealed a late switch to Norwich City.

Enrique and Sinclair departures to wait until summer

Left-back Enrique, who has only made six appearances since January 5 last year, five of which have come in cup competitions, was the subject of interest from former club Newcastle United.

With the Merseyside club keen to get the Spaniard off their books, they sanctioned for the Magpies to agree what would effectively have been a free transfer, given that Enrique's contract runs out this summer.

Enrique has only started twice for Liverpool this season, both in the FA Cup. (Picture: Getty Images)

But despite having no future at Anfield, Enrique - on a £65,000-a-week deal currently - couldn't agree terms over the defender's contract, meaning he will see out the remainder of his deal on L4 before moving elsewhere.

Teenage striker Jerome Sinclair is likely to follow suit. The highly-rated youngster, who scored his first goal for the club in the FA Cup in January, sees his contract run out in the summer after failing to reach a mutual agreement with the club over a new deal.

Premier League rivals Watford offered £1.5 million for Sinclair, whose agent is the same who oversaw the controversial Raheem Sterling saga last summer and eventually engineered a £49 million move to Capital One Cup final opponents Manchester City.

But with no further discussions having taken place since the Reds rejected that first offer, instead demanding closer to £3 million, they have taken the risk of losing him on a free in six months' time with a new deal unlikely.

With the player under the age of 24, they stand to be owed compensation if he leaves this summer, though if he signs for a non-English club then they are only owed as little as £250,000. Should Watford look to sign him in the summer, the matter could go to an independent tribunal.

Reds make no signings as Teixeira deal stalls

With talks having stalled with Shakhtar over any deal to see Teixeira move to England, it was always unlikely either party were going to change their minds on the final day of the window and the Reds will instead have to go back in for the forward in the summer, should they still wish to pursue the Brazilian.

Liverpool refused to meet Teixeira's asking price, valuing him at nearer £25 million. (Picture: Getty Images)

A £24.5 million opening bid was rejected by the Ukrainian side, who demanded around £38 million for the attacking playmaker who has scored 26 goals in 25 games this season, and despite Teixeira wanting the move - neither side could come to an agreement.

Another player heavily linked with both a switch in January, or in the summer, to Liverpool was Schalke centre-back Joël Matip - who is expected to decide in the coming week whether to stay with the German outfit after they offered him a new contract that doubles his current wages.

Matip's deal is due to run out in the summer and Liverpool were reportedly weighing up whether to bring him in on a Bosman transfer in the summer, but that move could now be off.

And there was more disappointment as 18-year-old Maddison, who was looked at with a view to signing him permanently in the summer, was snared by Norwich at the last minute. He has returned to League One on loan for the remainder of the current campaign.

It means Liverpool end the window having made two signings, with Steven Caulker coming in from Queens Park Rangers on a six-month loan and Marko Grujić completing a £5.1 million deal to move from Red Star Belgrade, where he has returned on loan until the end of the season.

Apart from several loan deals, with some players also being recalled from spells away such as Kevin Stewart, Danny Ward and Ryan Kent, the club saw no major outgoings.