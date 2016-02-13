Hard work the key to ending Benteke's wait for a Liverpool goal, argues Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has thrown down the gauntlet to Christian Benteke and told the Liverpool striker that the only way he can battle through his ongoing barren spell is by continuing to work hard.

The Belgian had nine shots in the Reds' FA Cup fourth-round replay defeat at West Ham United on Tuesday night, three times as many as any other player, but was unable to find the back of the net as his wait for a goal stretched to 11 games in 2016.

The £32.5 million summer signing is set to face his former employers Aston Villa for the first time since trading Villa Park for Merseyside in the summer but hasn't scored since their win over Sunderland in December.

Despite his goalless streak, Klopp is keen to get the best out of Benteke, but warned he can only do so much in helping the 25-year-old out of his current rut.

Benteke's situation could be worse, explains Klopp

"I can do a lot of things but at the end, like always, it is not only about Christian," Klopp said prior to his side's trip to the Midlands to take on bottom-of-the-table Villa this Sunday, adding that the "last and most important help comes from the player himself."

Despite once again failing to score in midweek, Klopp insisted that he saw "really good signs" in Benteke's performance against the Hammers, saying that although it's "not the easiest part of his career" the striker "really fought" throughout and "having this number of opportunities is a good sign" he argued.

Klopp remains upbeat on Benteke's situation and says it's positive he's at least getting into the right positions for chances. (Picture: Getty Images)

The Reds boss declared that it would be a "much bigger problem" if Benteke had "no opportunities" whatsoever in the game but admitted it is "not too easy" to come to a conclusion as to how to improve his form.

He revealed that he's spoken to Benteke and given him advice both "as a human being and a coach" and said he's "really trying to come back in the easy moment" and that's "all there is to say about this."

Klopp did admit the situation becomes "more interesting" if none of Benteke's teammates "score often enough" but said that there "are worse situations in the world of football" so both the player and the club "have to carry on" because it is "not as bad as it sounds" and there are "bigger problems."

He added that they've "done a few things in training" to work on Benteke putting away chances but warned that "to put a finger on the problem does not automatically solve it" and says it is "about work" and Benteke must graft to come through it.

Klopp took comfort from the fact that when "good" crosses came into the box, Benteke was at least there, rather than "not [being] close to it" which he argued would have indicated that "something is wrong."

"He had these opportunities and he was reacting on the ball and had these opportunities from set-pieces," Klopp stated, saying he was "much safer with the ball. The manager said that they must "be patient" and "train and [try] to change things in the style of play" to help get the best out of the striker, who has scored seven goals in all competitions so far this season.

Boss unfazed by Benteke revisiting former stomping ground

On Benteke returning to take on his former team, Klopp explained that he's not had "the best experiences with players coming back to former clubs" because it creates "more pressure" and they "want to show extra."

The German acknowledged that he doesn't "know exactly about the history of Christian and Aston Villa" and whether he will be welcome back "with open arms or with whistles" but said it's "not an issue" that will affect his decision-making and whether Benteke starts or not.

Instead, Klopp said that they will choose the line-up regardless of "personal histories with this club" - with Benteke now competing with Divock Origi, Daniel Sturridge and Roberto Firmino for one or two starting spots up front.

German impressed by Liverpool's fringe players in cup competitions

With regular fixtures once again taking their toll on Klopp's squad, being knocked out of the cup earlier in the week could turn out a blessing in disguise - although the Reds' youngsters will be disappointed to have gone out after another impressive performance against top-flight opposition.

Klopp hailed it as "a great joy" to watch Liverpool's kids in action and labelled it "a perfect moment and opportunity" for him and his backroom staff to show "how strong our faith is in them and let them show good they are."

Of those to impress, the unlikely stand-out was defensive midfielder Kevin Stewart, and Klopp said that given "his situation a few weeks ago" the cup games "were perfect" for him and said it's "really hard to get the smile off his face in this moment" despite "the pain in his foot."

Kevin Stewart was one of a number who has fully grasped the chance to impress Klopp. (Picture: Getty Images)

He said the same goes for Pedro Chirivella, who put in "a great performance" alongside Stewart in a midfield pivot, according to the boss. He said that the "biggest honour you can get in a game like this" was West Ham captain Mark Noble having to "look after" and specifically man-mark the Spaniard after 20 minutes, which he called "a really good thing."

Klopp had equally as much praise for a number of others who impressed, saying Brad Smith's speed at left-back allowed him to "always be in situations like he was in the game" but admitting that he has "a little injury from the game" which is "a little bit more" than just cramp. He added that it was "a high-intensity game" for his full-backs and said Smith "came through but afterwards had some problems."

The trip to the capital also handed Tiago Ilori a chance to impress against Premier League opponents, one which he took emphatically. Klopp, explaining his decision to recall the centre-back from an unsuccessful loan spell at Villa in January, said that he heard "about the problems and how he didn't play" at Villa but said he got to Anfield and then he has "seen the potential [of Ilori]" which is "really good."

"They all have to learn and they all have to improve," Klopp said, declaring that they "gave the sign" that they can play for the first-team but it was "[only] one sign" and they must show consistency and "see the positive situation that they make the next step to train, train, train and be available more often."

We can beat Villa if we concentrate on our own game, says Klopp

Klopp's charges go into this weekend's game at Villa as overwhelming favourites despite winning just once in their last six league games, but the boss believes they are fully capable of beating the struggling Villans if they play to the best of their abilities.

Asked whether he feared Villa having nothing to lose, he said that they "have to win the game and take the risks" and added "it's not a coincidence" that the two teams are so far apart in the league table.

He added that it's not Liverpool's "thing to think about Aston Villa's targets for this game" and instead believes they "have to be strong and have our own targets" and "do everything to reach them."

Klopp said it's "always difficult" away at Villa, but said that it's "difficult for them to win against us if we are good" and challenged his team to show this as "the first thing" and then "we can win."