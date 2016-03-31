Ian Rush: Ramsey's playing style would suit Barcelona

Ian Rush: Ramsey&#039;s playing style would suit Barcelona

The former Liverpool striker has publicly stated that Aaron Ramsey would be suited to Barcelona's style of play.

Mosope Ominiyi

Former Liverpool and Wales striker Ian Rush, 54, has told reporters that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey would be well suited to Barcelona's style of play. The talented 25-year-old, who has been at the Emirates since 2008, continues to progress at a steady rate in an ever-improving Gunners' team.

However, the Welshman has been linked with the La Liga giants in the past and admitted himself that he'd think about a move to Spain - if it was offered to him in future. Rush believes that Ramsey would walk into Luis Enrique's side, given the way he plays.

As quoted by Wales, Rush said he feels the way Barça play "suits" the 25-year-old.

"Aaron likes to get forward and score goals, and his sense of duty in midfield would be less there than it is at Arsenal. He would be a great pick if he went somewhere like that." 

Reports in the Express suggest Spanish scouts have watched Ramsey plenty of times already this season - and when asked about the transfer links last summer, Ramsey admitted he was "flattered" but focussed on the job at hand with Arsenal. Arséne Wenger is a big admirer of Ramsey, and although he's reluctant to let him go, he wouldn't stand in the way of a dream move. Especially when reports suggest Granit Xhaka could be on his way to north London this summer. 

A transfer fee would be anywhere in the region of £50-60million pounds for the midfielder, whilst these quotes reveal plenty about Ramsey's forward-thinking future.

"One day I would like to go over to Spain to play just to see what it’s like and to experience that. But at the moment I’m with Arsenal and I feel like this Arsenal team can go and be successful and challenge for things."

