Mourinho happy after United impress in Gothenburg

New Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken major positives from his side’s 5-2 victory over Galatasaray in a pre-season friendly in Gothenburg.

The Red Devils, though behind 2-1 at the break, rallied in the second half to turn the tie around with new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic needing just four minutes to open his United goal scoring account.

Wayne Rooney will be pleased after notching two goals for the reds, Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata also acted to prove to Mourinho they are candidates to remain at the club after both players also netted in Sweden.

Following the performance, the United boss explained that his side will fly back to England​ and turn their attentions to Rooney's testimonial match against Everton, ​and the Community Shield against Leicester City.

​The boss says his side are in a good place as Mourinho tinkers with his side ahead of the new campaign.

Happy Mourinho

He said: “I am happy with the intensity of the game. I am happy with the mistakes we made and I am really happy about the mistakes because we work on mistakes.”

The Red Devils manager also stated that he is delighted with the spirit and the atmosphere amongst the squad as the reds now prepare for Rooney’s testimonial match, which will be Mourinho’s first match as United boss at Old Trafford.

Mourinho says the spirit is good amongst the squad (photo source: mirror.co.uk/reuters)

Minutes the most important

Following the victory over the Turkish side, Mourinho also underlined the importance of ensuring his players are given the maximum amount of game time as possible.

He continued: “The most important thing was to play, to give minutes to the players.

“There is not a long time to work, not a long time to change, to implement a couple of new ideas, of new principles of play.”

With time running out ahead of the new season Mourinho then explained that his side “must train hard” as they look to create a successful campaign, with United fans expecting trophies from the special one.