Will Keane nearing Manchester United exit

Manchester United striker Will Keane is expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

Hull City, the side United beat 1-0 on Saturday, are expecting to sign Keane in the coming days as current caretaker boss and ex-assistant boss at Old Trafford, Mike Phelan, looks to add numbers to his depleted squad.

Small fee for uninvolved Keane

According to the Hull Daily Mail, Keane is being allowed to leave United for a mere £1 million fee after featuring just once for Jose Mourinho’s side so far this season – a 2-0 friendly win against Wigan Athletic almost two months ago.

Keane is not a part of Mourinho’s plans for a 23-man outfield squad for this campaign, and even with Europa League and EFL Cup matches set to start next month, it appears chances would have been difficult to come by for the striker.

Keane, twin brother of Burnley centre-back and fellow United academy graduate Michael Keane, would have had to fend off competition from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to break into the Red Devils' match day squad – let alone the starting line-up.

Game time likely at Hull

A move to Hull seems like a logical one for Keane then, with the newly promoted side currently possessing just 14 senior players through a lack of new arrivals and injuries. The United striker would most likely be competing with Abel Hernandez for a starting berth at the KCOM Stadium, but would face significantly less competition for a place in the side there than he would at Old Trafford.

Hull will be getting a relatively experienced player in Keane, who has scored five goals in 52 senior appearances in his career so far. The striker has spent time on loan at Wigan, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and most recently Preston North End in the last few years.

The striker made his United debut in a 3-2 home defeat against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League almost five years ago. He also featured in a league defeat against Sunderland and an FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury earlier this year after his loan with Preston was cut short last December.