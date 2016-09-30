Marcus Rashford reveals hope to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo

His rise to the pinnacle of football has been rapid, shocking, fairytale-like, but Marcus Rashford is continuing to aim high, speaking of his desire to learn from former-Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese winger, multiple time winner of the Balon d'Or, joined the Reds back in 2004 and stayed for a magical five years, forming a formidable partnership with Wayne Rooney. Rashford, who is now working with Rooney, although a very different player to the one he was during Ronaldo's reign of supremacy in England, has spoken of the need for him to learn from Ronaldo.

Rashford learning from Ronaldo's adaptability

Ronaldo's status as the finest player in England was undoubted during his time at Old Trafford, his consistency across the seasons a key reason for that. Rashford knows that in a squad that has much competition for attacking places, he must be able to perform, as Ronaldo was, in all positions across the front line.

Rashford has already played in all of those positions since breaking into the United first team in only February.

The striker, who is expected to be called up for interim manager Gareth Southgate's first England squad, told Soccer AM that "in recent years, [Cristiano] Ronaldo is the example," for young players at United to follow.

He is such an example, believes Rashford, because "wherever you put him in the attacking three he's going to make an impact and the opposition are going to fear him." Rashford, who has seemingly stayed grounded despite a meteoric rise in such short space of time, says that he needs to "develop" the ability to be a "constant threat."

Rashford remembers watching Rooney and Ronaldo partnership

The 18-year-old described Rooney and Ronaldo performances "in 2007/08," as "unreal." Due to that partnership, United lifted a Premier League and Champions League double that season, and Rashford said that "they have been huge players I have looked up to and watched how they perform to try to put into my own performance."

Rashford has three goals in his last four games and despite starting the season as a substitute, has quickly established his first team place. United play Stoke City on Sunday in the Premier League, before an international break where Rashford will be hoping to receive another senior call-up for England, despite the current controversy.