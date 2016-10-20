Manchester United player ratings in 4-1 demolition of Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho was delighted with his side's display as Manchester United brushed aside a below-par Fenerbahce.

Despite a slow start, United settled into the game and displayed terrific attacking fluency that the Turks' defence simply couldn't live with.

United were awarded two penalties, converted by Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, who would also bag another from range, as the Red Devils cruised past Dick Advocaat's struggling side.

The shining moment for Fenerbahce came when ex-Red Robin van Persie netted late in the second half, a goal that was applauded by all of the Old Trafford faithful.

The Defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea - 7: The sensational Spaniard had very little to do all night long. United's dominance was displayed in the fact that de Gea only really had two saves to make all game, denying Fenerbahce's Souza on two separate occasions.

Right-Back - Matteo Darmian: - 7: The Italian returned to first-team action after a period on the sidelines, clearly behind Antonio Valencia in the pecking order. Darmian defended solidly and went forward with ease and regularity. He looked dangerous down the right, linking up with Mata and Lingard to cause problems for the Fenerbahce back line.

Centre-Back - Eric Bailly - 6: The impressive Ivorian had little to do in a dominant first half display. Fenerbahce talisman Robin van Persie was isolated and could do nothing to cause the defence any kind of problem. Substitute Emmanuel Emenike was able to cause Bailly a few problems in the second half, but all in all, it was a pretty comfortable defensive outing.

Centre-Back - Chris Smalling - 6: Similarly to Bailly, Smalling had very little to do in the first half. His main contribution was giving the ball to Michael Carrick to build attacks. Despite a couple of wayward long passes early on, the vice-captain looked very comfortable in the United defence, but was replaced at half-time by Argentinian Marcos Rojo, which could be a major injury concern ahead of a busy period of fixtures.

Left-Back - Luke Shaw - 6: The promising young left-back returned to first-team action at Old Trafford and put in a decent display. As usual, he showed no hesitation to get forward, often causing problems for the Turkish giants as he overlapped Martial. There was one lapse in his concentration, however, as he let his runner, Robin van Persie, run free for his goal. Whether or not he will reclaim his first-team place from Daley Blind is questionable, as the Dutchman has been very impressive of late.

The Midfield

Centre-Midfielder - Michael Carrick - 9: Carrick was quite simply the best player on the pitch. He controlled the game from start to finish, adding such calmness to the United midfield, the like of which has not been present in the United midfield all season. Whenever he received the ball, the 35-year-old was always looking forward for his teammates, finding Juan Mata with a sensational ball that led to the first penalty. The Englishman displayed his phenomenal passing range throughout, and was a good contributor when defending set pieces; a man of the match display for the Old Trafford veteran.

Centre-Midfielder - Paul Pogba - 8: The Frenchman looked confident and in control of the game from the centre of the United midfield. Pogba grew into the game after a slow start, grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck and showing a terrific passing range to create chances. The most expensive player in the world was a presence in the air all game, using his height and physicality to dominate the Fenerbahce midfield outfit. His second goal was straight out of the top drawer, a world class strike from the edge of the box that keeper Volkan Demirel could do nothing about.

The Attack

Right Midfielder - Jesse Lingard - 8: Lingard was one of United's outstanding performance on a great night for the Red devils. He was lively and always available to link up with Mata, Martial and Rooney as part of a front four that worked brilliantly well, exploiting every frailty in the Fenerbahce defence. He chipped in with an exceptional assist for Paul Pogba's wonder strike, a gloriously placed flick that couldn't have helped Pogba with his strike more. Lingard's best moment was yet to come, though, he thundered in his first ever European goal for United, a truly incredible finish from outside the box.

Centre-Attacking Midfielder - Juan Mata - 7: Although he started the game pretty poorly, often being far too ambitious trying to find Martial on the left, the Spaniard picked his performance up significantly as the game went on. His link-up play with the front three was exemplary, and his touch to control Carrick's sensational pass was mesmerising. He was subsequently brought down and won the first penalty of the game. He had plenty of chances for goals and assists, but they never really materialised, but still a good showing from Mata.

Left Midfielder - Anthony Martial - 8: The Frenchman put in an energetic display at Old Trafford, with he and Jesse Lingard buzzing around all over the pitch. He frequently made good runs, not highlighted particularly as Juan Mata struggled to find them. His incredible dribbling skills were on display as he burst into the box, being hauled down to win United's second penalty, which he converted with absolute ease. A very convincing performance from the young Frenchman, which definitely puts him in contention for Sunday's trip to rivals Chelsea.

Striker - Wayne Rooney - 7: The United captain had one of his best games in the red shirt in quite a while. Having the pace of Lingard and Martial around him to make runs helped the skipper, allowing him to link up with the speedy duo and Juan Mata. Whenever he dropped deep, it didn't cost the team as the two wingers would make up the space left vacant, meaning the veteran attacker could help to create chances. He had a major part to play in United's third goal, pressing high up the pitch to catch the Fenerbahce defence out, and playing a quality ball into Lingard who teed up Pogba. A very promising display from the under-fire Rooney.

The Substitutes

Marcos Rojo - 7: The Argentinian has come in for plenty of scrutiny after recent displays at left-back, but looked assured coming on at centre back, replacing Chris Smalling at half time. Rojo looked a different player to the one who's been a defensive liability of late, bringing a sureness to a defence that Emenike tested towards the end of the game.

Memphis Depay - 6: The Dutchman has been way down the Manchester United pecking order of late, but got a good half an hour under his belt here. He had a great opportunity to play in Juan Mata, but summed up his United career with a lethargic effort that didn't reach the target. That only seemed to motivate him, though, as he then displayed pieces of trickery and intelligent link-up play that were synonymous with his phenomenal year at PSV.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 6: Having only signed a new contract at United earlier today, the academy graduate got an opportunity to showcase his talent from the centre of midfield, replacing Paul Pogba. Although a little rash and eager to impress at first, the Dutchman settled into action soon enough, looking confident and assured on the ball, showing plenty of promise.