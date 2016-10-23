Manchester United player ratings from humiliating 4-0 defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by a far superior Chelsea side at Stamford Bridge.

The Red were behind after just 29 seconds, and made continuous defensive errors that made life far too easy for Chelsea to score freely.

United's defence spineless

Goalkeeper - David de Gea - 3: The usually world-class keeper had a shocker at Stamford Bridge. He was caught in no man's land for the first Chelsea strike, as compatriot Pedro rounded him to finish with ease. This goal set the tone for the rest of the match, with the Blues going on to dominate. There was nothing the Spaniard could do about Chelsea's other three goals, as the finishes from Cahill, Hazard and Kante were clinical.

Right-Back - Antonio Valencia - 5: The Ecuadorian was United's most dangerous attacking outlet for the majority of the game

Centre-Back - Eric Bailly - 3: The young Ivorian has enjoyed an impressive start to his time at Old Trafford, but the entire back-four was taken apart by Chelsea. Bailly looked to be no match for Diego Costa, and could not offer much support for the rest of his defence when dealing with the rest of the Chelsea attackers. An injury forced him off early in the second half, which meant he was spared from the remainder of the massacre.

Centre-Back - Chris Smalling - 3: Captain on the day, but Smalling couldn't have looked further from the leader of this side. Shambolic and frenzied defending that left his side vulnerable from whistle to whistle, it seemed we'd time travelled back four years to find the young and rash version of Smalling, not the controlling and impressive leader we've seen over the last 18 months. He was at fault for the second goal, as he completely lost Gary Cahill, and had no clue where the ball was before it landed at the feet of his fellow England centre-back.

Left-Back - Daley Blind - 1: Blind has never, and will never put in a performance as dreadful as this again in his professional career. Pedro dominated the Dutchman throughout the game, exposing him to score after just 29 seconds. He was sloppy in possession, could not distribute the ball to any degree of skill, and looked a liability. The little Spaniard Pedro was even able to get the better of Blind physically throughout the game. The change to centre-back early in the second half helped him, with Eric Bailly going off injured. Blind was not exposed to Pedro as much but was still bullied by Diego Costa.

United's weak midfield

Centre-Midfielder - Marouane Fellaini - 1: You have to wonder how long Fellaini can go on putting in performances like these. The majority of the 45 minutes he spent on the field were as a striker, leaving fellow midfielders Pogba and Herrera exposed. Playing forward did nothing for the team in any way, as he could add nothing to attacks other than the systematic destruction of their potential. His attempts at backheel flicks were embarrassing.

Centre-Midfielder - Ander Herrera - 4: The star of the show against Liverpool, the Spaniard struggled desperately to contain a rampant Chelsea side. Often left high and dry by Fellaini, he and Pogba were exposed to the onslaught of the Chelsea counter attack, whilst also being expected to instigate and create moves going forward. In the initial response to Chelsea's first goal, which was good, Herrera broke up the play frequently, similarly to Monday night at Anfield, but once Chelsea overcame United's slight recovery, Herrera was powerless to stop the Blues.

Centre-Midfielder - Paul Pogba - 3: The world's most expensive player had an absolute shocker. He could offer nothing going forward, often stuck defending as part of a holding midfield two with Herrera. His only outlets for attacks were Fellaini and Ibrahimovic, as Lingard and Rashford were back defending. At fault for the fourth goal, Pogba let N'Golo Kante run through to bury the ball in the bottom corner. A rash challenge on Nemanja Matic late on summed up his frustrations.

5s all round in attack

Right Winger - Jesse Lingard - 5: Lingard spent the whole of his time on the pitch trapped defending, not being able to attack with any freedom. He was stuck protecting Valencia from attacks from Hazard, Moses and Pedro. The Chelsea shape of three-at-the-back completely neutralised the attacking threat of United. Despite the pace that he, Pogba and Rashford provided on the counter attack was not dangerous to the Londoners, as the speedy young wingers were shackled to their full-backs.

Left Winger - Marcus Rashford - 5: The young English starlet could offer nothing to the United side, as he was parked in front of Blind, trying to protect the Dutchman who was a liability on this dark afternoon at Stamford Bridge. His usual pacey and energetic displays on the counter attack had no place in this game as Conte's tactics blocked his best efforts.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5: It would be very easy to point out that Ibrahimovic's goals have dried up of late, but he hasn't performed much worse for this drop in form. He was so isolated for the entirety of the match. He had a good opportunity to level the match after eight minutes, heading over from close range. Other than that, Zlatan received no service. His best chance was fashioned by himself, testing Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois. The big Swede still looks dangerous, and if he receives any measure of the support Wayne Rooney received on Thursday night against Fenerbahce, he'll start scoring again.

Substitutes add very little

Juan Mata - 3: The Spaniard was unable to add anything to a shocking first-half display when he replaced Fellaini at half-time. The only thing of significance involving Mata was when he left his runner, Eden Hazard, allowing him to run through and beat Chris Smalling and slot the ball in the bottom corner.

Marcos Rojo - 3: The Argentinian replaced Bailly early in the second half but very little changed. The Reds struggled to deal with the attacking power of Costa, Hazard, Pedro and Moses and Rojo could not change anything about that. Going forward, Rojo was also poor, offering very little to the attack.

Anthony Martial - 4: The Frenchman was introduced to the action far too late, with not enough time to influence the game. With the score already at 3-0, Martial understandably looked reluctant to enter the game and offered nothing different to the display.