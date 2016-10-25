Mourinho urges players "to be men" ahead of Manchester City clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has challenged his players to bounce back from their 4-0 defeat with Chelsea.

It was a miserable return to Stamford Bridge for the United boss after his side were humiliated by his former employers in a match where, not for the first time, United were far from impressive.

Goals from Pedro, Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante did the damage to Mourinho’s side, who despite having opportunities, failed to convert on numerous occasions.

But with the defeat now behind them, Mourinho is looking to his players to stand up and turn their form around, starting with Manchester City’s visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Mourinho said: “We are really, really sad, but again this is not for kids, this is for men… and we have to be men and work for the next one.”

With City in mind, the two sides previously met last month in the Premier League, when Pep Guardiola’s men took three points away from Old Trafford in a 2-1 win.

It is expected, with both clubs enduring a congested fixture schedule, that they are likely to make changes with fringe players, and youngsters rumoured to be given a chance to impress.

United desperate for wins

Once the City match is behind them United will entertain teams from further down the Premier League table, fixtures Mourinho knows his side must win.

United have won just once in their last four matches, but beating their local rivals albeit in the EFL Cup, will help the red devils build confidence going into their weekend tie with Burnley in the Premier League.

Mourinho continued: “We have had a very difficult period of matches. Now we need to win matches. I am not saying they are easy ones, but we have Burnley, Swansea City, West Ham, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough- matches we need to win.”