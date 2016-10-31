Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: We must improve upon the mistakes we made against Palace

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool must learn their lessons from Saturday's dramatic win away at Crystal Palace and declared that the Reds won't get carried away despite their excellent recent form.

A breathless first-half saw James McArthur twice draw Palace level after goals from Emre Can and Dejan Lovren had made it 1-0 and 2-1 to the visitors.

But Joel Matip headed home to restore the visitors' lead a third time before half-time before Roberto Firmino's cute dinked finish in the second-half secured the three points.

That extended Liverpool's unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 games, as well as strengthening belief of a title challenge by keeping them level on points with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

But the England international said that the team must not get carried away with themselves despite coming through a "real battle" at Selhurst Park.

We must 'look back' at the Palace win, says captain

Henderson acknowledged that Liverpool went into the game knowing it was "a difficult place to come to" and called Alan Pardew's charges a "good team."

He said that they were "hard to play against", which ensured it was "a battle throughout the game."

However, he was pleased with the composure and control of Liverpool after the break as he felt they "managed the game well" in the second-half of the game.

The skipper admitted that they came "under pressure from a few set-pieces" in the second period but declared: "We dealt with it well and managed to finish the game off. Overall, we're delighted with the three points."

Henderson continued that they "need to look back at the game" and "the mistakes we made", insisting that they responded well in the second-half and "dealt with" the Eagles.

He insisted that they "forgot about it and moved on" and "just concentrated on what we had to do to win the game."

Henderson: Reds must 'take each game as it comes'

The 26-year-old was also pleased with the show of mental fortitude of his teammate Lovren, who scored at one end mere moments after committing a crucial error that led to Palace's first equaliser.

He added that while Lovren "will be disappointed" with his mistake, he "comes up with the goal" and was then "magnificent throughout the game."

Henderson said that it "takes a lot of character" to do as the Croatian did, adding: "You've got to give people like that credit."

The midfielder insisted that Liverpool cannot afford to get carried away despite their form and that instead they have "just got to concentrate on our game" and "take each game as it comes" so that they can "keep winning" and "keep the momentum going."

"We'll see where we are at the end of the season," declared Henderson, who said that they are "just concentrating throughout the week on what we need to do" against their next opponents, insisting they will "take it game by game" for the rest of the campaign.