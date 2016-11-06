WSL 2 - Matchday 18 round-up: Yeovil are champions

Yeovil Town are champions of WSL 2. Yeovil and Bristol were already promoted into WSL 1 before the final matchday but the title was on the line today.

Yeovil Town 3-0 Sheffield

Yeovil had to take on fairly tough opposition in order to win the title. Sheffield only joined WSL 2 this season and have adapted very well and managed to nick points off of teams in the WSL including Yeovil. This time it wasn't to be as Yeovil asserted their dominance.

Lucy Quinn opened the scoring for Yeovil when her effort from outside the box smashed into the net. Ann-Marie Heatherson doubled Yeovil's lead just after the restart. Nicola Cousins got the game winning goal and confirmed Yeovil as WSL 2 champions.

Oxford United 0-5 Bristol City

Bristol knew that they needed a lot of goals in order to try and steal the title from Yeovil's hands. They needed to score seven more than Yeovil to do so but unfortunately with Yeovil scoring 3, that left a mountain to climb. Bristol had beaten Oxford 4-1 previously so this score was an improvement on the previous fixture. It took only 12 minutes for Bristol to break the deadlock. Claire Emslie slotted the ball in the corner of the goal.

Another goal came at the half hour mark then Emslie got her brace heading in Jodie Brett's cross. Emslie turned provider for Bristol's fourth goal before half time with Millie Farrow heading the ball into the net. She got the only goal in the second half. Bristol may have not won the title but they can be proud of their efforts.

London Bees 3-4 Everton

London Bees have had an interesting season and look to be a team for the future with the shock win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup possibly their highlight. Everton had previously been in contention for promotion and it showed. The first half had some chances for both but with no goals to show for it.

Jo Wilson finally broke the deadlock for the Bees but Claudia Walker scored a few minutes later to equalise. It didn't take too long for the Bees to respond though when Wilson scored twice and completed her hat trick.

Danielle Turner pulled one back for Everton and Ellie Stewart equalised for Everton yet again. Gabrielle George scored the crucial winner in an goalfest of a game.

Durham 2-1 Millwall Lionesses

Durham were in contention for promotion too but ended in a respectable 4th place in WSL 2 with a good win over Millwall Lionesses. Nat Gutteridge opened up the scoring for the Wildcats and Beth Hepple scored a few minutes before half time. Amber Gaylor got a late consolation goal for the Lionesses but it wasn't enough and Durham got the three points.

Aston Villa 4-0 Watford

Watford have plenty to think about for the next WSL2 season having finished bottom two seasons in a row. With relegation on the cards next time, there will be plenty of work done in order to avoid a third season in a row. Aston Villa didn't make it easier for Watford thrashing them 4-0 at Villa Park. Beth Merrick got the only goal for the Villans in the first half. Natasha Baptiste and Lucy Shepherd scored in the second half and Beth Merrick's free kick was deflected into the net by a Watford player.