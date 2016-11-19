Manchester United player ratings from frustrating 1-1 draw against Arsenal

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Arsenal. The Red Devils dominated the game, creating plenty of chances and consistently being on the front foot, but couldn't make their advantage pay.

Spaniard Juan Mata scored the opener, before a late header from Olivier Giroud levelled the scoreline. United had a penalty shout waved away when Antonio Valencia was brought down, as Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera controlled the game.

The defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea - 6: The Spaniard yet again had very little to do at Old Trafford. He was only drawn into action to scurry off his line and cut out a pretty short backpass from Carrick. Giroud's bullet header was pretty unstoppable so no blame can be attached to de Gea.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia - 9: The Ecuadorian returned from a broken arm in fine style. His pace and energy was explosive and caused the out-of-position Aaron Ramsey plenty of problems. He shoudl've won a penalty when Nacho Monreal brought him down in the box. He was always heading forward and looked United's most dangerous attacking outlet, a man of the match display.

Centre-back - Phil Jones - 7: The young English defender has missed a lot of football over the last two years, but looked comfortable for the most part against the Gunners. Alexis Sanchez was a nuisance as always but Jones didn't look to threatened as Arsenal failed to register a shot on target in the first 80 minutes.

Centre-back - Marcos Rojo - 6: The Argentine looked far more comfortable at centre-half compared to his flaky displays at left-back. He was defensively solid as Arsenal's attack struggled to create opportunities. In spite of his solid showing, his distribution out from the back was pretty poor, often conceding possession to the opposition and halting potential counter-attacks. He should've hit the target with a guilt-edged chance from a Daley Blind cross.

Left-back - Matteo Darmian - 6: The Italian was selected as Luke Shaw is still in Mourinho's bad books. He wasn't reluctant to get forward but struggled to create anything clear-cut. His early booking proved a curse for him, as he was always on edge trying not to commit to challenges in case of fouling anyone, and was replaced after 60 minutes.

Midfield

Centre-midfielder - Ander Herrera - 8: The Spaniard returned from suspension in fine fettle for the Red Devils. His break up of the play was exceptional, as it usually is, and he is a constant threat when United go forward. He provided the assist for the goal, as he pulled a really smart ball back to the edge of the box for Mata to convert.

Centre-attacking-midfielder - Paul Pogba - 8: The Frenchman finally stepped up in a big game in United colours. He didn't completely control the game, but was a heavy influencer going forward from the number 10 rule. He was a constant physical presence and to say he dominated Francis Coquelin would be an understatement. In the first half he was a constant creator, charging the play forward but had very little support around him. His second half influence was backed up by his teammates. He took the ball down from a throw-in showing immense physicality and ball control to retain possession. He moved forward and perfectly weighted a through ball to Herrera who set up the United goal. His performance deserved all three points.

Centre-midfielder - Michael Carrick - 7: Carrick controlled the game from deep. Despite early struggles against the tricky Mesut Ozil and Sanchez, the veteran eased into the game. His presence gives freedom to all the United players, the full-backs, the central midfielders and the wingers. His constant will to play forwards transforms the performance of the side, most notably Pogba.

The attack

Right-winger - Juan Mata - 8: The little Spaniard continued a decent goalscoring record in the big games with another strike at Old Trafford. He was dangerous in the first half without providing the end product, as he forced a good save out of Petr Cech after 36 minutes. Mata does have a knack for being in the right place in the right time, a display of his great footballing brain. His finish from the edge of the box was world-class.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial - 6: The Frenchman has yet to hit top form this year and displayed a lack of confidence at Old Trafford. In the first half, Martial needed to do more off the ball to get more involved in the game. His work rate very much improved as the first half progressed, shooting from 20-yards, testing Cech with one of United's best opportunities.

Striker - Marcus Rashford - 7: The young Englishman looked very dangerous upon his return to the centre-forward role. His pace and direct running caused the whole Arsenal back four problems as he roamed all over the final third. His general play improved after Rooney replaced Martial, which moved the young sensation out wide again. He exploited Carl Jenkinson, who struggled to deal with United's pace.

The Substitutes:

Wayne Rooney - 7: The United skipper looked dangerous after his introduction. He looked unshaken after the recent England controversy, as he pressed the Gunners' defence, putting sufficient pressure on them to make errors. His corner deliveries were top notch but no United player was on the end of them. The skipper looks as if he's getting back into form.

Daley Blind - 6: The left-back had very little to do after his introduction as United dominated proceedings. He whipped in a top-quality cross that Rojo really should've converted to another United goal.