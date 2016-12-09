Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius: I must accept criticism for Bournemouth error

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius says he accepts criticism of him after the backlash he received for his critical error in last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth, and also apologised for his mistake.

Having conceded twice in three minutes to let a 3-1 lead slip with 10 minutes to go, Karius spilled Steve Cook's 20-yard shot into the path of Nathan Ake, who bundled in a 92nd-minute winner at the Vitality Stadium.

Reds boss Jürgen Klopp has established the German shot-stopper as his first-choice over the past few months, with Simon Mignolet regularly relegated to the bench.

And the former Mainz custodian came in for widespread condemnation for his part in Ake's goal, as well as Ryan Fraser's strike that allowed the Cherries to gain some momentum at 3-2.

But Karius says he must simply take no real notice of what is written and said about him in the media.

Karius: I'm sorry my error cost us a draw

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he batted away criticism from Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, although accepted the flak from Neville's co-pundit, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

He acknowledged that Ake's late winner was his mistake "no doubt about it" as he said that he "wanted to catch the ball and didn't."

The summer signing explained that he believed the save "looked a bit easier on TV than it was" because "the ball was flying weird" and "went by the side of Nathaniel Clyne" meaning he "didn't have much time" to react.

But he said that while "it wasn't easy", he "should have caught it" and doesn't need anybody to tell him that it was "bad" because he knew so himself, adding: "I am sorry that it cost us a point."

The Reds' No.1 added that Carragher was "here at Liverpool for a long time" and so after the result "maybe" was "a bit frustrated" and is "probably still a supporter."

"I have to accept it," Karius continued. "What critics say right after the game, I don't know what I think. If you asked them again, would they say it now?"

He also insisted that he doesn't care "what Gary Neville said", explaining that the former Valencia boss was "a manager for a short bit" and now is "back to being an expert again."

Karius also said that Neville is "always very critical" and that he "does it to everyone", hoping that when he has good form that he will "comment on that" and that they "will see in the future."

Sky pundit Neville responds on social media

Neville later hit back on Instagram, posting a picture of his colleague Carragher's quotes on Karius, captioning it: "My sincere apologies Karius. You're right. A failed manager hasn't a clue. I won't copy your great fan, pundit and club legend again."

Former United right-back Neville was referring to Carragher's statement that Karius has not shown "one thing to suggest he's good enough at this level" after eight Premier League starts.

In response to the social media post, Carragher jokingly commented on his Twitter account: "Didn't have you down as a snitch. Stop bullying our goalkeeper."

Karius keen to succeed as No.1 on Merseyside

Elsewhere in the interview, Karius spoke at length about his history with Manchester City - whom he represented as an Academy player aged 16 - and his own mental strength.

He explained: "I don't need people to say 'Hey, come on. Let's go again!' I know. I am strong in my head."

Karius also said that his teammates and his manager have reassured him that "everybody makes mistakes" after admitting he was "very down after the game", but added: "They said we are one team and they have my back. That's all that matters."

On his hopes for the future, and what he is looking to achieve at Anfield, the 'keeper acknowledged "the history" of Liverpool and said "maybe in the future" he can "be a part of that."

He called playing on Merseyside "a new beginning" because if he doesn't play to a high standard "every week" then "people think that is my best level", Karius suggesting they "probably haven't bothered to look at my past" meaning "everything" he achieved in Germany he has to do "again here."

He felt that criticism, and having to stay strong in spite of it, is different dependent on what position a player plays, saying: "When a striker misses a chance people say he should have scored. Five minutes later, they don't talk about it anymore. In our position it's not like that."

Karius said that, rather, goalkeepers "don't get second chances" even though they "also can win games and be praised", accepting it as "the way it is" within the game.