Jose Mourinho confirms Morgan Schneiderlin will be allowed to leave Manchester United

When asked about the future of Morgan Schneiderlin in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Jose Mourinho confirmed that the midfielder has asked to leave the club as soon as possible and will be available in next month's transfer window for the "right price".

Schneiderlin has only played 11 minutes for Manchester United in the Premier League this season and Mourinho emphasised that he "doesn't have the right to stand in his way" due to the lack of game time given to him so far this season with Everton and West Bromwich Albion known admirers of the ex-Southampton man.

Tony Pulis confirms interest

Following reports that the Frenchman was the subject of an £18m bid from West Brom this week, Baggies boss Tony Pulis was quick to confirm the rumours as he looks to gain an advantage over his rival suitors in Merseyside when he told the media that he "doesn't want to say anymore than confirm a bid" to be "fair" on both the player and his current club.

United had to pay £24m for Morgan Schneiderlin's services at the start of last season so it looks like a financial loss will be made however after featuring in just three games Premier League matches since, the manager who signed him, Louis van Gaal was sacked so it's understandable why the central midfielder is heading for the exit door.

Everton favourites to land his signature

Goodison Park is Schneiderlin's most likely destination according to a number of bookies all over the country, and a move to the Toffees would see him link up with a fellow former member of the Southampton set-up Ronald Koeman who departed the south coast for the north-west in the summer.

Other clubs reportedly interested in the Manchester United outcast are top four rival Tottenham Hotspur along with Italian giants Inter Milan however it's believed that his favoured escape route would be down the M62 to join Koeman and co as they attempt to climb the league table after a lacklustre start to the season.