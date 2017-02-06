Mazzarri wants Hornets to recreate Arsenal display

Watford head coach, Walter Mazzarri has challenged his players to recreate the level of performance they produced in the shock 2-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The gaffer warns against complacency

The Italian has also warned his players against complacency as they prepare to take on Burnley at Vicarage road tomorrow. “I told the players in a team meeting they must treat Burnley as they treat Arsenal or Chelsea,” said Mazzarri who will be desperate to build on his side's first league win in eight games.

The last time Watford came up against their old manger. Sean Dyche they found themselves in a very similar position. They had just completed a stunning victory over Manchester United before an exceptionally poor performance at Turf Moor. Aside from the 6-1 drubbing at Anfield by Liverpool it was probably the worst away display of the season.

The players must show "intensity, concentration and unity"

Mazzarri emphasised the need for his players to show “intensity, concentration and unity” to avoid a similar type of result. Mazzarri also called on the supporters who will be in attendance at Vicarage Road to “show unity with the players and help them create the same spirit as the Arsenal game”.

Burnley for their part will be coming into the game on the back of a fine 1-0 win over Champions Leicester City on Tuesday night. Mazzarri refused to drawn on claims that the game would be easier due to Burnley’s poor away record. They have only picked up a single point on the road this campaign.

Mazzarri said that “given their position in the league they are a very good team. It will be a tough game I respect their team and like the manager very much”.

Victory on Saturday will move the Hornets a point above their opposition and into the top half of the Premier League.