Watford new boy Zarate delighted with Premier League return

New Watford centre forward Mauro Zarate is delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be working with fellow Italian Walter Mazzarri.

The striker, who spent two seasons with West Ham United early in his career, has described Mazzarri as a major reason why he decided to join the Hornets. “I know the gaffer really well from my time in Italy. He sold Watford to me really well I’m delighted to be here”.

The best league in the world

Zarate also described the Premier League as simply the best league in the world and he believes he can shine on the big stage at Watford.

The Hornets form has drastically improved since Zarate and fellow striker M’baye Niang have come into the side. A brilliant 2-1 win at Arsenal was followed by a well-deserved win by the same scoreline over Burnley at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

New boy is happy with team progression

Zarate said that not only was he happy with his own performance in those two victories but he was also very Impressed by Watford’s performance as a team; “I’m happy with the way I played but the team effort to get 3 points in two very difficult games was more important”.

The Italian did admit, however, that the team played with nerves in the closing stages of the Burnley game as the win drew nearer. “We didn’t keep the ball very well near the end of the game. We nearly conceded late on so we need to work on keeping the ball better”.

It is very likely that keeping the ball will be extremely difficult for the Hornets in their next game. They travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. They will be backed by a sold-out allocation of 10,000 supporters who will all be hoping they can draw on experience from the Arsenal game and produce another shock result.