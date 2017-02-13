Jose Mourinho praises "very much deserved" Watford victory

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that his side "very much deserved" their routine 2-0 victory over Watford.

Beautiful to watch

The Red Devils went into this clash at Old Trafford knowing that they could surpass 2,000 points in Premier League history, the most of any club, and keep the pressure on the top four positions.

It proved to be a comfortable win over Walter Mazzarri's men with goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial either side of half time, and Mourinho praised the performance of his side.

"It was beautiful," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "The period before the first goal was amazing."

"The crowd were so happy and so enthusiastic," the manager stated, "because [of] the quality, the chances, the beauty, the football, the movement, the chances, the saves."

"We could kill the game with more goals," the 54-year-old stressed. "But we didn't so I thought, if we don't kill it one way, by scoring a third goal, I am killing it by bringing on Marouane Fellaini for stability in midfield," he admitted. "To deal with the direct football to Troy Deeney and Stefano Okaka."

"We did very well," Mourinho added. "It was very much deserved."

Martial missing that bit of confidence

The star man on Saturday wasn't in doubt, with Martial showing his value as he went to town on the Hornets defence.

Martial provided a goal and an assist which will prove a big boost for the Frenchman, it is public knowledge that Mourinho haven't seen eye-to-eye but he praised the 21-year-old.

"The Anthony Martial I want is the Anthony Martial of the last two weeks of training," he said. "If he trains in the way he did and performs naturally the way he did today – or better because I think he misses a bit of confidence."

"Normally I would start with (Marcus) Rashford because he played very well at Leicester," he conceded. "But I thought Marcus doesn't need a boost."

"Anthony needs to feel that I am looking at him and I know what he did in training," Mourinho concluded. "So I gave him this chance and he played well."

Manchester United will take on St Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday, February 16 with kick-off at 8:05pm GMT.