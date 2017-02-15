Manchester United's changing of the guard

Jose Mourinho has indicated Manchester United are ready to go again in the transfer market this summer. “I know the players I want,” he said, “of course at the start, it is about the quality of the players we want but sooner or later it has to end in the players we want”.

The recruitment of more players this summer will require space to be freed up in the squad, and for some ageing stars, it appears as though their Old Trafford careers are drawing to a close.

The Reds have a number of high profiles names struggling to get a game since ‘The Special One’ joined in the summer. Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Ashley Young and even Bastian Schweinsteiger played a huge role in the United side under Louis van Gaal last season, however they have had limited chances to impress this season.

Wayne Rooney

Total Appearances: 548

Total Goals: 250

Appearances 2016-17: 35

Goals 2016-17: 7

As the current Manchester United and now record goalscorer for both club and country it is fair to say Rooney is going to go down as one of the greatest players in Manchester United’s history, however, all good things must come to an end. The current boss, when asked about the player’s future, stated “I think he still has more to give us, but you reach a certain level in his career when it is up to him," before stating "could anyone be critical with one guy with such an amazing career? No, and I think with Wayne it is the same. He owns his life; he owns his career. It's him, his family's and his decision."

Michael Carrick

Total Appearances: 310

Total Goals: 17

Appearances 2016-17: 1

Goals 2016-17: 1

An ever-present figure in the United team throughout the years, his work has often gone unnoticed and underappreciated. It had appeared at the beginning of the season that Carrick was going to be phased out of the side with the signing of Paul Pogba and form of Ander Herrera, however with a poor run of games for the Reds they turned to the Champions League winning midfielder. Despite that success, Mourinho has made it clear the 36-year-old is unable to play more than one game a week, and with his contract up at the end of the season, it would seem Manchester United are ready to part ways with the midfielder.

Ashley Young

Total Appearances: 114

Total Goals: 11

Appearances 2016-17: 6

Goals 2016-17: 0

One of the players that thrived under Van Gaal is one of the players to suffer from the appointment of Mourinho. Not deemed good enough to play as a winger or a makeshift fullback, Young has been on the peripheral of the first team and looked for a move away in January. Speaking at the time United boss Jose said “If I could choose, yes definitely, he will stay with us”, the former Villa man will stay with United until the end of the season.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Total Appearances: 31

Total Goals: 1

Appearances 2016-17: 3

Goals 2016-17: 1

After being exiled to the under-23 squad, it had appeared this was the end for the German who, although has had a fantastic career, looked as though his dismal spell in England was about to come to an end. Schweinsteiger defied many and worked his way back to the first team, and was welcomed with a standing ovation on his return to the first team. As nice as it is to see the man from Bavaria back in United colours his appearances have been scarce and he is likely to be moved on.

Manchester United have been linked with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, and to replace these four fantastic servants you can expect a lot of money to be exchanged.