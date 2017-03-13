Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Kante strikes ends Red Devils' cup reign

Manchester United's reign as FA Cup holders was ended on Monday night, with a single goal from N'Golo Kante giving Chelsea a narrow 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's side.

It proved to be quite an open affair in the first period at Stamford Bridge, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming close before David De Gea produced two great saves from Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill. But United were left with a mountain to climb coming towards the end of the period, with Ander Herrera been dismissed.

Kante had the crucial difference just six minutes after the restart, both sides pushed forward to find a crucial goal with Marcus Rashford, Diego Costa, Willian and Cesc Fabregas all going close but not for the first time this season Kante made the crucial difference which sent the Blues to Wembley.

Making a good start

There were some mind games from Mourinho before his side headed to Stamford Bridge, with Rashford been named in the starting XI despite been proclaimed ill. The Red Devils were also very offensive from off, which saw them come close with the first real opportunity of the game.

It was excellent from the young striker as he showed an excellent turn of pace in the 12th minute, but also did well to keep possession as he slid in to beat Cahill and tap it into Mkhitaryan. The Armenian decided to try one from the edge of the area, but it was just wide of Thibaut Courtois’ post.

Taking over

Hazard had been excellent throughout the campaign a contrast to what he was in the previous season under Mourinho, and he nearly showed what his old manager was missing as he went close in the 15th minute.

The Belgian did brilliantly to turn on the boosters to burst towards the United box, he did well to get beyond Marcos Rojo and shoots across goal but De Gea did brilliantly to get a minimal touch to turn it wide. De Gea was even better from the subsequent corner, which Cahill did well to bring down and get a shot away but the Spaniard was down to get a strong hand to a low effort.

Man down

Many will have expected to the Red Devils to play a defensive style but did quite the opposite in the opening proceedings, but were forced to park the bus after Mourinho’s side were reduced to ten men.

Herrera let Hazard know he was there with what was judged to be a foul early on, but the Spaniard was shown his marking orders for another foul on Belgian. Many will have said that it looked soft, but Michael Oliver had no hesitations in giving Herrera her marching orders.

That man once again

It had been another excellent season from Kante, and he showed his excellence once again but also the defensive frailties of United as he opened the scoring six minutes after the restart. The ball was teed up to the Frenchman on the edge of the area, but Pogba and Rojo failed to close him down. That allowed him to brilliantly curl the ball into the bottom corner which gave De Gea no chance.

Searching for more

That goal seemed to kick United into life, and Rashford was gifted a huge opportunity to get his side back into the match. A misjudged header by David Luiz saw Rashford burst into life, as he did brilliantly slalom behind Cahill and only had Courtois to beat but it was straight at the Belgian.

That chance showed what United still had to offer despite their man disadvantage, and that spurred Chelsea to look to kill the tie with their second of contest.

Not for the first time United were exposed defensively, as Costa was left unmarked at a corner and managed to get to it but it was off the striker’s shoulder which saw it wide of the mark.

Kante was at it again in the 62nd minute, as the Frenchman produced an excellent dummy shot before teeing up Willian. It looked a good effort from Brazilian as he curled it towards goal, but it nestled on the roof of the net.

The two combined again ten minutes later when Kante put Willian through, the winger did brilliantly with the turn before taking the early chance but De Gea punched it away at his near post.

Last throw of the dice

Both sides were still going full brunt as the clock began to tick down, and both had their own opportunities to change the contest.

Jesse Lingard was brought on to bring some life into United’s attack, and he had an almost instant impact as he collected the ball from Phil Jones’ cross as he slid in to get the ball into Pogba. The Frenchman had hardly been in the clash once again, and again failed to make an impact as he dragged the effort wide.

United threw the kitchen sink at Chelsea’s goal, and almost cost them as Chris Smalling started a Chelsea counterattack with his poor pass. The break ended up at the feet of Fabregas, and the Spaniard’s effort looked good but De Gea did well as he had another good save for what was a busy night.