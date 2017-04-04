Liverpool vs Bournemouth Preview: Top-four chasing Reds host top-half hopeful Cherries

Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Premier League hoping to further strengthen their hopes of finishing in the top-four this season.

The Reds follow on from their Merseyside Derby win on the weekend against Everton - which finished 3-1 to the hosts at Anfield - with the visit of the mid-table Cherries in another home game.

Eddie Howe’s men played out a goalless draw on the weekend against South Coast rivals Southampton at the weekend, though harbour ambitions to move into the top-half of the league.

Liverpool go into the game in third place having played one more game than fourth-placed Manchester City, who are just a point behind the Reds.

Bournemouth start the day in 11th place and could rise as high as ninth with a win, but could also drop as low as 16th if other results go against them.

The reverse fixture at the Vitality Stadium between the two sides ended in a seven-goal thriller in December.

Jürgen Klopp’s men led 3-1 at one stage but ended up losing 4-3 after an incredible late Bournemouth comeback and a winner from Nathan Aké. However, since then the centre-back has returned to his parent club Chelsea to end a successful loan spell.

Klopp's charges will be looking for a more positive result this time around as they hope to remain in third place, leaving them with just seven games left of the Premier League season.

Team news

The most notable absence will be Liverpool’s star player Sadio Mané. The winger picked up a knee injury during the Merseyside Derby; however the timescale of his injury is unknown and it is not yet known when he will return.

As a result, Divock Origi who replaced Mané as a substitute on Saturday and went on to score in the match, may start up front with Roberto Firmino pushed out wide.

Striker Daniel Sturridge returned to training this week for the Reds and may make the bench, though is unlikely to be fit enough to challenge for a starting place.

For the Cherries, Andrew Surman is also out with a knee injury which could mean Jack Wilshere could be given a chance to start.

Tyrone Mings is still suspended after receiving a five-game ban for violent conduct.

Head-to-head

Bournemouth’s 4-3 victory earlier in the season is their only win over Liverpool in the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

In the last four games to take place at Anfield between the two sides, Bournemouth have lost all four while conceding 10 goals and only scoring twice.

However, Klopp’s last six defeats in the league have come against sides that started the game in the bottom-half of the table.

The Cherries are also unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, winning two of them.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League home games, whereas Bournemouth have not won away from home in their last five attempts, losing three.