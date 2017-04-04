Liverpool winger Sadio Mané's injury situation 'not very positive' admits Jürgen Klopp

(Picture: Getty Images - Paul Ellis)

Jürgen Klopp has admitted that the signs do not look good for Liverpool winger Sadio Mané's knee injury and ruled him out of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

The Reds have yet to determine the extent of the injury that the Senegalese winger picked up in a challenge with Leighton Baines after 57 minutes of Saturday's 3-1 defeat of Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Due to swelling around the area, scans have yet to confirm how long Liverpool can expect to be without Mané - with an assessment likely to be made later this week.

Amidst rumours Mané could be out for the long-term, the manager revealed the club's top goalscorer will play no part against Bournemouth at Anfield, while the wide-man is also a huge doubt for the trip to Stoke City on Sunday.

Reds boss admits it is 'possible' that Mané's season is over

Klopp told his pre-Bournemouth press conference that the player's situation is "not 100 per-cent clear" as he said that they "have to wait a little until the knee is not that swollen anymore" because the scans were inconclusive.

"The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow," Klopp told reporters, insisting that the club "have to see" whether Mané will be available "for the rest."

The German acknowledged that it is "not very positive" but insisted he could not say what the problem "is exactly" and that they "have to wait", though he said it is "possible" Mané's season could be over.

Though Klopp also said: "But I cannot say it now so why should I say it when I don’t know? It’s possible. When the knee is swollen you have to wait for the final assessment until it is not swollen anymore, it’s not often I have heard, ‘It was nothing, it was a bee [sting]’ or whatever!"

He told reporters that Mané's swelling is "because of different reasons" but insisted he is focused on finding "solutions" which is what the club "will do this time."

"We have 59 points, we are in a nice position in the table," Klopp continued, acknowledging that while "a few teams have played less games" they "cannot win them all" because "a few of them play against each other."

He insisted Liverpool are in "a good position" and "really want" to be able to use the club's position to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Klopp explained: "I said at the beginning of the season that the whole season is pretty much to prepare to finish. This is the finishing part of the season, there are eight games for us. Nobody asks for your problems [such as injuries], everybody only wants results. We want the same. We expect results from ourselves and we want to fight for everything."

He insisted that is what his side have "done all the time" this year even though it "maybe sometimes didn't look like this" - adding: "We need a positive mood within the club and around the club, because the situation is positive. Not in all parts, because a few key players aren't available at the moment, but as long as we still have 11 players to start and a few to bring on, then everything is fine. That's still the situation, so I'm fine."

Klopp admits Reds will 'miss' Mané while winger is sidelined

Liverpool's injury problems are building up with midfielders Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana currently in America as they continue their injury rehabilitations.

Daniel Sturridge returned to full training this week but Emre Can and Joël Matip were not photographed in training on Monday. Klopp was not asked to explain the duo's absence in his press conference but if they are also missing later on Tuesday then the boss will have to reshuffle his pack.

Mané would undoubtedly be as big a miss as any if he were ruled out for an extensive period of time, Liverpool having only recently rediscovered the form that deserted them when the 24-year-old left to represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations in January.

Mané did not require a brace or crutches to leave Anfield on Saturday - which had led to a belief his lay-off could be minimal - but complications with the swelling have since exacerbated worries.

The Reds boss admitted that "everyone would miss Sadio" and noted how Southampton - who Liverpool bought the winger from for £30 million last summer - "probably still miss him" and his club before that, Red Bull Salzburg, "miss him."

On how Liverpool fared in the month of January in particular without their No.19, Klopp suggested that it was not juts his absence but that it was "such a hard moment in general" and the squad were not in "the freshest moment of the season."

"Missing Sadio, plus missing Phil [Coutinho], it was not perfect," he acknowledging, citing that from now until the end of the season Liverpool are not focused on "playing perfect football" but that their run-in is "about [getting] results."

Klopp facing potential selection dilemma

Injuries to Can and Matip would surely mean Lucas Leiva keeps his place to face Bournemouth, after he impressed there against Everton - snapping into tackles and allowing Liverpool to stay on the front foot.

Klopp would however have to choose between utilising the Brazilian in a defensive midfield role or at centre-back, though Ragnar Klavan could replace Matip. Joe Gomez is also an option, having improved his fitness since his last appearance -

Were Klavan or Gomez to start against the Cherries, Lucas could keep his holding midfield role with Trent Alexander-Arnold or even Marko Grujić coming in for Can.

James Milner is another option to replace the German, though his move forward would require Alberto Moreno to come in at left-back, for what would be his first start in a league game since last August.