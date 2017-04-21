Manchester United drawn to face Celta Vigo in Europa League semi-final

Manchester United's reward for coming through a very difficult UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against RSC Anderlecht is a tricky semi-final tie against Celta de Vigo.

José Mourinho's side are the sole English representative left in any European competitions this season and are looking to win the Europa League for the first time in their illustrious history.

Celta are a team not to be taken lightly

In order to do that though they will have to overcome Celta. The Spanish side defeated K.R.C. Genk 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and have been really prioritising this competition as of late due to the fact they are so far away from a European place in the La Liga table.

The first leg will take place at the Balaidos Stadium on May 4th while the return leg will take place a week later at Old Trafford as both teams look to make it to the Friends Arena in Stockholm for the final.

Both teams know that by winning this great competition that they will be rewarded with a place in next season's UEFA Champions League which itself will give each team the motivation to give their all to win it.

United set to play against some players from the past

When the teams meet, United could come up against a few players they have played against in the past. Former Liverpool player Iago Aspas and former Manchester City player John Guidetti both play for the La Liga side and will want to impress on the big stage.

Unfortunately, though, former Red Devil Giuseppe Rossi will not be able to play after suffering a serious knee injury a few weeks back and will not be able to play against the club he had a couple of good years at.

The winner of this tie will face the winner of the other semi-final which sees AFC Ajax and Olympique Lyonnais face each other in a tie that also promises to be one to not be missed.