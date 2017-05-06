Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview: Gunners looking to bounce back in another big game

Arsenal face Manchester United this Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in a huge clash in the race for a top-four finish.

It's a game that both managers will feel the need to win. Perhaps, one more than the other.

Mourinho's recent media comments

It goes without saying that José Mourinho is a serial winner and his recent comments have seen him admit he would rather win the Europa League than finish in the top-four.

The Europa League is a trophy that Manchester United have never won and Mourinho is aiming to change that with the prize of success in the tournament a place in the following campaign's Champions League.

When asked about his meeting with Arsenal, the Portuguese boss said he's willing to take a gamble and rest players ready for his mid-week tie with Celta Vigo - potentially handing the initiative to the Gunners.

Wenger is under close scrutiny

Arsenal are notoriously known for not stepping up on the big stage and that's been the case yet again this season.

However, here's a stat that may please Arsenal fans going in to this game.

At home, Arsenal have only lost one game against the current top ten. This result came on the opening day of the season against Liverpool and it saw Arsenal lose the game 4-3.

Can Wenger continue this somewhat impressive home record at the expense of his long-term nemesis? Only time will tell, however, given Mourinho's recent comments, he will certainly fancy his chances.

Team news

The visitors will be without full-back Antonio Valencia due to the shift he put in at Celta Vigo. Ashley Young will also be unavailable for selection due to his knock in mid-week.

Marouane Fellaini will sit this one through suspension, due to his red card against Manchester City.

There's a surprise introduction of youngsters Scott McTimonay, Demetri Mitchell, Matthew Olosunde and Matthew Willock in the squad. Axel Tuanzebe is also likely to be featured.

As for the home team, Granit Xhaka was said to be a likely absentee earlier on in the week. However, he did train with the first team on Saturday morning. The same can be said for Lucas Pérez.

Shkodran Mustafi is likely to feature but it's unknown whether he will start due to a lack of match fitness.

Predicted line ups

Arsenal (3-4-3) Cech, Koscielny, Gabriel, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elneny, Ramsey, Gibbs, Walcott, Alexis, Özil.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1) De Gea, Blind, Jones, Bailly, Darmian, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Martial, Rashford.