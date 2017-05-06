Mourinho hails Man United’s young goalkeeper Joel Pereira

Jose Mourinho has claimed young Manchester United goalkeeper, Joel Pereira, could become the ‘best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation’, per the Manchester Evening News.

Speaking after Thursday’s 1-0 win against Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final, the Portuguese boss was full of praise for not only his younger compatriot, but for senior goalkeepers David de Gea and Sergio Romero, too.

Pereira’s promise

Although De Gea and Romero have shared the playing time between the sticks this season – with Pereira only afforded a substitute appearance against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round thus far – the 20-year-old has clearly still caught his manager’s eye.

Mourinho described his two senior ‘keepers as “fantastic,” but then stated his belief that Pereira – his “third goalkeeper” – could become “the best Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation.”

The 54-year-old boss added that “anyone in goal I trust completely.” It’s high praise for Pereira, who might hope he can break into the side next term with De Gea reportedly subject of interest from Real Madrid.

Youngster must continue to impress

Although Mourinho’s comment will please Pereira, as well as the United supporters who will hope to see more from him in the near future, the youngster will know that he needs to continue impressing in order to earn another opportunity.

Similarly, Mourinho has previously heaped praise on fellow academy product Axel Tuanzebe.

But even with so many injuries to central defenders recently, like Pereira, Tuanzebe has only managed one substitute appearance this term – also in that FA Cup tie against Wigan. Both were awarded less than 25 minutes on the Old Trafford turf that day in January.

So while Pereira would also have been encouraged to hear Mourinho say that he doesn’t “like to say this competition is for that goalkeeper, this competition for another one,” he will also be fully aware that this wonderful praise could yet simply be a comment designed to test his character.