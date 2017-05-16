Manchester United team news for midweek trip to Southampton

Manchester United travel to Southampton in the Premier League in a dead rubber at St Mary's Stadium.

The Red Devils' top four hopes came to an end after the 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham on Sunday, with José Mourinho putting the Europa League firmly top of his priority list.

United can only finish fifth, even if Arsenal slip up in their last two games, and Claude Puel's Saints are vying for an eight placed finish this term.

Several big names will be missing for the Europa League finalist's trip to the south coast, with Zlatan Ibrahimović, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah out for the remainder of the league season.

Blind and Pogba to miss the trip

Mourinho confirmed earlier in the week that defender Daley Blind will be rested for the trip, after featuring heavily during recent weeks and months.

Eric Bailly is expected to feature as he will be suspended for the final in Stockholm, so there is no need to manage his workload ahead of the crucial tie.

The world's most expensive player Paul Pogba will miss the game after the death of his father, but Marouane Fellaini will return from suspension after his red card in the Manchester derby.

Juan Mata could start for just the second time since his return, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones also stepping up their returns from injury with a start; the pair are competing for the start at centre-back in the Europa League final.

Youth involvement

Mourinho has stated he plans to use the final two games of the season to hand game time to youth players.

Scott McTominay has featured in matchday squads for the past two weeks in the league, and is expected to take up a place on the bench at St Mary's.

Axel Tuanzebe has also impressed while featuring in the first team, while Demi Mitchell didn't feature. All three were not involved in the Reserves' victory over Tottenham.

Promising goalkeeper Joel Pereira will feature in one of the last two league games, with the same to be said about stand-in shot-stopper Sergio Romero.

With the Argentinian confirmed to be starting the Europa League final, it looks as though David de Gea's season is over, fuelling rumours that the Spaniard is on his way to Real Madrid in the summer.

United's expected move for James Rodríguez could be the start of a summer of dealings between two of the world's biggest clubs.