Man United agree £30.7m fee with Benfica for Victor Lindelöf transfer

Manchester United have announced an agreement has been made with Portuguese club Benfica for centre-back Victor Lindelöf.

The Swedish 22-year-old will sign for the club for a reported £30.7m (with a further €10m in potential add-ons) following a medical as well as agreeing to personal terms and receiving international clearance.

The club wrote in a statement on Saturday evening that an announcement would follow the completion of the transfer.

Lindelöf was very heavily linked to United in January with some suggesting the transfer was completed. However, it didn't go through. José Mourinho has clearly continued his interest in the centre-back.

Once the deal is completed, Lindelöf will become United's first signing of the summer. Lindelöf's Sweden teammate Zlatan Ibrahimović was released from the club this week, but the transfers are just beginning in an important summer for Mourinho and United.

Mourinho now has a young centre-back partnership available with Lindelöf joining 23-year-old Eric Bailly, signed from Villarreal last season for £30m. He thoroughly impressed in his first season.

It is understood that Lindelöf will cost United a further £35m. In the current market, that could well prove to be an astute buy with Lindelöf a proven Champions League quality player. Last summer was Manchester City sign John Stones for £50m while Virgil Van Dijk could be joining one of United's rivals for £60m this summer, though Liverpool have now ended their interest.

Though the Swede is only 22, he's won three league titles with Benfica. His ball-playing style should compliment Bailly well but he is strong physically, too.

Lindelöf to complete deal on Wednesday

Now, United are left to agree to personal terms with Lindelöf. Reports have suggested that there is some distance between United and the player's representatives over wages.

Former-United man and Burnley centre-back was thought to be an option for Mourinho, but is now unlikely to re-sign for the club after Lindelöf's deal being agreed.

Meanwhile, Lindelöf will stay on international duty with Sweden and fly to Manchester to complete the deal on Wednesday following his country's game against Norway in Oslo on Tuesday evening. His arrival will likely mean the end for one of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, both injury plagued and both far from good enough to steer United back to the levels they desire.

Man United's next signing is expected to be Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata who could cost £60m. Another potential option is Torino forward Andrea Belotti.