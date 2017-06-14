Manchester United 2017/18 fixtures revealed: Jose Mourinho’s side to host West Ham on Premier League opening day

Manchester United have been handed a favourable start to next season’s Premier League campaign after the fixture list was revealed on Wednesday.

United will welcome West Ham to Old Trafford on August 12, as well as hosting Leicester City two weeks later and then Everton on September 16 inside the first five matches of the season. The away trips during those first few weeks will see Jose Mourinho’s team travel to Swansea City on August 19 and Stoke City on September 9.

Key dates: When do United face title rivals?

The Red Devils do not face any of the sides which finished above them last season until October 2, when Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will provide a stern test of Mourinho’s men at Anfield. The reverse fixture back on United’s turf is on March 10.

Manchester City are visitors at Old Trafford on December 9 and United will visit Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad Stadium on April 7. A week before that City home game, Mourinho will face up to Arsene Wenger once again with a trip to the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal, United later hosting the Gunners on April 28.

Before the end of the November international break, United will face Tottenham Hotspur at home on October 28 and then Champions Chelsea away on November 4 in successive weeks. The reverse fixtures, with the trip to Spurs being played at Wembley, are on January 31 and February 24 respectively.

Meanwhile, United will also be at home on Boxing Day and on the final day of the season once more; welcoming Burnley over the Christmas period before Marco Silva's Watford arrive on what will be hopefully be a decisive day for the Red Devils, or perhaps even one of celebration.

As for the newly promoted teams, United first play Huddersfield Town away on October 21 and then Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at home in consecutive weeks on November 18 and 25.

Champions League worries?

After last season, United fans know that Mourinho will have been hoping for a fortuitous set of fixtures and it seems that has come true; a relatively comfortable start with no seriously difficult runs of matches. Games against the tougher opponents have been pretty well spread out.

But the 54-year-old coach will have been monitoring his team’s return to the Champions League and how the fixtures fare surrounding the group stage matches. However, the Portuguese can’t have too many complaints in that regard.

United are at home after four of their six European group games, with the only sticking point the trip to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after the fourth Champions League matchday. The only other away trip is at nearby Huddersfield following the third matchday.