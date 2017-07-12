Andreas Pereira: I want to be a part of Manchester United's first team

Andreas Pereira has revealed that he wants to be part of Manchester United's first team next season after returning to the club from a loan spell with Granada.

The Brazilian playmaker is keen to impress Jose Mourinho while on tour in America after impressing in Spain last season, scoring five goals in 37 appearances in a team that was eventually relegated.

Pereira 'keen' to play a part in United's first team next season

Pereira is a player that is seen to have the talent to break into United's senior team and he is ready to show that he was what it takes to seal down a permanent place in United's first team.

Speaking to MUTV, before training, Pereira said that his loan was a "good experience" for him as it gave him regular football which is what he needs and now he hopes that the things he learned in Spain he can now "use them back at United" and show his true talent.

The midfielder went onto say that he is "very happy to be back" at United and now his goal is to be "part of this team" which was successful last season.

Pereira added that he will try "to do his best to stay here" and show that he can have an "important role for the season" and to therefore help "my team-mates and to impress the manager" which is the main thing.

Pereira feels Lindelof and Lukaku will improve United next season

United have added Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to the team already this summer and Pereira feels that both players will make the team even better than it was last season.

Pereira said that he is "very pleased to see" both Lindelof and Lukaku come to United and he hopes that they can "help us a lot this season and in the years ahead" which is what you want from every new player.