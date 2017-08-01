Nemanja Matić backs title challenge from "matured" Manchester United this season

New Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić believes that the current squad are capable of mounting a Premier League title challenge this season because of how they’ve “matured” under the guidance of José Mourinho.

The 28-year-old has joined the club for a reported £40m fee from top flight rivals Chelsea earlier today and once again reunited with his former boss, after the Portuguese previously re-signed him from S.L. Benfica during his second stint in West London.

United “ready” for title challenge this season

Speaking to MUTV after penning a three-year deal with the option of a further year at Old Trafford, Matić spoke about whether the dressing room are ready to seriously challenge for Premier League glory.

“I think so, I think that this squad is ready [to challenge for the title] because it's more mature. They've already worked with José [Mourinho] for one year so they know what they have to do.”

The Serbian international was certainly not hiding his admiration for the Manchester United manager, who he won the first of his two Premier League medals under in the 2014/2015 campaign, and stated: “I’m sure this season we can do many things.”

United supporters can only hope that the new arrival’s judgement is correct after being starved of league silverware since 2013, before bidding farewell to Sir Alex Ferguson. Four years may not seem like a long time in football terms to many, but when the longest wait was just three from 1992 to Fergie’s final season you should be able to understand the frustration.

Just six players to taste Premier League success were left in the United ranks after Wayne Rooney’s departure earlier on this month, which is unbelievable to think, so Matić’s experience should be a welcome asset going forward.

The 6ft 4in unit is the third signing of the summer after Victor Lindelöf was brought in to boost the defensive options and Romelu Lukaku was selected as Zlatan Ibrahimović’s replacement, but more business is expected to be completed by the time September 1st rolls around.