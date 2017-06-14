Manchester United sign defender Victor Lindelöf on a four-year deal

Manchester United have completed their first signing in what is expected to be a busy summer for the Red Devils, as they confirmed the signing of the defender Victor Lindelöf from Benfica.

Thrilled to be part of the club

It will be expected to be another busy summer for José Mourinho and his men, as the coach continues to shape the side in his own image in the hope to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The coach has stated previously that he was looking to make four major signings in this summer’s transfer window, and it is the Swedish international that is the start of their summer spending.

It was announced on Saturday that the two club’s had agreed a €35million fee for the defender, with Lindelöf then being an unused substitute in Sweden’s 1-1 draw with Norway.

He arrived at the Carrington Training Complex on Wednesday for his medical. Lindelöf has signed a four-year deal with an option of a further year and will make his debut on the club’s upcoming tour of America.

“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United,” Lindelöf told manutd.com. “I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there.”

“But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League,” the defender stated. “At Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho.”

“I’m keen to get started,” Lindelöf added. “And make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies."

Got a great future ahead of him

It could be an exciting four years ahead for Lindelöf, as the defender has been one of the most highly-rated centre-backs on the continent.

The exciting prospect for United fans will be the potential partnership Lindelöf could have with now-teammate Eric Bailly, who had an excellent first season after his move from Villarreal last summer.

His arrival could spell the end for the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones but more importantly, he will add depth to a defence that has been rife with injuries, and Mourinho stated that he will expect Lindelöf to welcomed with open arms into the squad.

"Victor is a very talented young player,” he said. “Who has a great future ahead of him at United.”

“Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad,” the coach stressed. “Victor is the first to join us this summer.”

Mourinho concluded: “I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us."