Swansea City vs Manchester United: Predicted XI as Red Devils look to build on positive start

Manchester United travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Swansea City, looking to continue their emphatic start to the Premier League season.

A 4-0 romping of West Ham United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend got United off to the perfect start, propelling them to the summit of the Premier League table.

Debutants Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic enjoyed very successful debuts, as the Belgian bagged a brace and the Serbian scooped the man of the match award.

The Swans enjoyed a decent start to the season, claiming a point away at Southampton, despite the Saints' dominance, and the Welsh side being unable to fire a shot on target.

Paul Clement lost his star man Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton in the week, leaving his squad a little short on firepower ahead of the clash with Jose Mourinho's side.

The defence

David de Gea: The Spaniard enjoyed a day as an interested spectator as the side in front of him dismantled the Hammers. Despite having little to do, De Gea is always one of the first names on the team sheet, even with the likes of Sergio Romero and Joel Pereira in the squad.

Antonio Valencia: United's evergreen full-back was their most reliable player last year, and the captain from last Sunday's game looks to have begun this year in similar fashion. With little competition for his place now Tim Fosu-Mensah is on loan at Crystal Palace, Valencia is a nailed on starter.

Eric Bailly: The Ivorian looks to be the first-choice centre-back at the club, after an impressive, if a tad injury-ridden first season in Manchester. Another solid display on the opening weekend looks set to cement his place in the side.

Phil Jones: The second centre-back position will be a hotly contested one as the season progresses, but it appears Mourinho is placing his trust in Jones. Despite several injury-plagued years at Old Trafford, Jones is in ahead of Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, and was impressive against the Hammers.

Daley Blind: Despite a solid pre-season from Matteo Darmian, Blind was selected ahead of the Italian last week, and impressed on his chance. After such a comfortable defensive display against an attacking side with more potency than Swansea's, it seems illogical to change it.

The midfield

Nemanja Matic: A three-time title winner at Chelsea, Matic started his United career as he so often played for the Blues, a dominant rock shielding the defence. A man of the match display is sure to secure his place in the side for a long while to come.

Paul Pogba: The arrival of a proper defensive midfielder in Manchester allowed the £89 million man some much needed freedom to perform last week, and he delivered. Pogba is set for a huge season at the Theatre of Dreams, and is perhaps the first name on the team sheet.

The attack

Embed from Getty Images

Juan Mata: United's little magician faces stern competition for his place, but looks set to retain it after a very decent start to the season. His intricacy of passing and movement sets him apart from every other player in the squad, and will seal his place in the side.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Armenian bagged two assists on the opening weekend and looks set to continue his form on the weekend. The combination of he and Mata is sure to unlock a whole host of defences this year, and secure more goals than last year for the Red Devils as they search for a title charge.

Marcus Rashford: Even though Anthony Martial came off the bench to score and register an assist, Rashford will be retained over the Frenchman. The English starlet assisted Lukaku's first goal, and his pace was key in the savage dismantling of a poor West Ham display.

Romelu Lukaku: A £75 million price tag puts some serious pressure on your shoulders, but the Belgian well and truly lived up to his hype on his United debut. A stunning brace put United into a position of strength at Old Trafford, before they completed the rout. Lukaku's ability to punish the smaller teams in the league will come in handy against a valiant Swansea side.