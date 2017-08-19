Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United: Excellent United fire another quadruple to sink Swans in South Wales

Manchester United continued to stake their place as serious Premier League title contenders as they secured a second consecutive 4-0 win of the season away at Swansea City. 

Goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial gave José Mourinho's side another emphatic victory to kickstart the season as the top-flight's pace-setters.

The beginning of the first period was quite eventful with both Jordan Ayew and Phil Jones hitting the crossbar inside the first 10 minutes. Marcus Rashford had a great chance before Bailly gave the away side the lead on the stroke of half-time. 

Paul Clement's side improved in the second period with chances for Tammy Abraham but three goals in four minutes from Lukaku, Pogba and Martial secured United's second straight 4-0 victory. 