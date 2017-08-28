United's Andreas Pereira reportedly returning to La Liga for season-long loan with Valencia CF

Andreas Pereira is set to join Valencia CF on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, as per Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo.

The Belgium-born Brazilian midfielder had impressed in pre-season for the Red Devils but he is now set for a second loan spell in La Liga in as many seasons, with boss José Mourinho reportedly unable to guarantee him first-team football.

Pereira set for another loan

The 21-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with Granada in the Spanish top flight last term, his performances earning praise despite the club’s relegation at the end of the season.

Valencia are said to have confirmed the deal but an official announcement hasn't yet been made.

The midfielder looked set for more game time at Old Trafford this term, even if it was just as part of a rotation system, and Pereira himself had even ruled out of a second loan spell away from the club just last month and spoke of his desire to break into the United side.

However, these reports suggest that isn't the case – although another loan might yet be beneficial for Pereira. For as useful as he could be at United this season, he would surely play more often for the Mestalla club - with the benefits of regular minutes obvious at such a stage in his development.

Mourinho’s mistake?

While Pereira may yet come to benefit from the experience, United might not do so well out of the move.

United’s options in central midfield were pretty sparse last season and will seem similar without Pereira in the first-team picture. Nemanja Matić has been added to the squad but Michael Carrick isn’t getting any younger, while even sporadic options from the previous campaign like Wayne Rooney and Timothy Fosu-Mensah aren’t around to be called upon.

However, Mourinho does like to have a small squad and it may be of greater benefit for Pereira to go and play 30-plus games elsewhere than 10-15 at United. The manager isn't exactly well regarded for giving young players a chance, either, so it could be the right choice for the 21-year-old to take another temporary spell away from United.

Few players have succeeded under Mourinho following a loan but Pereira might look to Kevin de Bruyne for some form of hope. The Belgian ultimately failed under the Portuguese's tutelage at Chelsea, being sold just six months after returning from a stand-out campaign on loan at Werder Bremen, but he is now thriving as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders at Manchester City.