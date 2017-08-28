United's Andreas Pereira reportedly returning to La Liga for season-long loan with Valencia CF

Andreas Pereira is set to join Valencia CF on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United, as per Spanish outlet Carrusel Deportivo.

The Belgium-born Brazilian midfielder had impressed in pre-season for the Red Devils but he is now set for a second loan spell in La Liga in as many seasons, with boss José Mourinho reportedly unable to guarantee him first-team football.

Pereira set for another loan

The 21-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with Granada in the Spanish top flight last term, his performances earning praise despite the club’s relegation at the end of the season.

Valencia are said to have confirmed the deal but an official announcement hasn't yet been made.

The midfielder looked set for more game time at Old Trafford this term, even if it was just as part of a rotation system, and Pereira himself had even ruled out of a second loan spell away from the club just last month and spoke of his desire to break into the United side.

However, these reports suggest that isn't the case – although another loan might yet be beneficial for Pereira. For as useful as he could be at United this season, he would surely play more often for the Mestalla club - with the benefits of regular minutes obvious at such a stage in his development.