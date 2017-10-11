Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku declared fit by Roberto Martínez ahead of Liverpool clash

José Mourinho has been handed a major boost ahead of Manchester United's clash with Liverpool on Saturday, with Belgium national manager Roberto Martínez confirming that striker Romleu Lukaku is "100 per cent" after he played in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Cyprus.

Fit and raring to go

Lukaku has had a storming start to life at Old Trafford after his big-money move from Everton in the summer, the 24-year-old has managed 11 goals in ten games thus far with the latest in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace before the international break matching Andy Cole's record of seven goals in his opening seven Premier League matches.

Mourinho admitted that it is unlikely that Lukaku will get a break before Zlatan Ibrahimović returns from injury, but his increased reliance looked to have taken its toll slightly with Lukaku sitting out of Belgium's 4-3 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday with a ankle injury.

Martínez ran the risk of playing the striker on Tuesday with Lukaku scoring the final goal in the win over Cyprus, Mourinho will be glad to see Lukaku not pick up another knock ahead of the trip to Anfield with Martínez stating that he is now at "100 per cent".

"Romelu is fit," Martínez confirmed ahead of the clash. "We are in touch with Manchester United's medical team."

"The reason that he wasn't in the squad in the previous game," the manager stated. "Was because he wasn't 100 per cent."

"Now he is 100 per cent," the former Everton manager proclaimed. "But we need to take into consideration that he has been with the group for only one [training] session."

"He's been working on an individual basis," Martínez added. "Really good work, but we need to keep that in mind."

Going to be close once again

Lukaku continued his excellent form with that goal and will look to carry that into Saturday's huge clash, though he ,may not be challenged in terms of goals in his national side he has stern competition in the Premier League.

His main rival once again looks to be Tottenham's Harry Kane who pipped him to the golden boot last season by four goals, Lukaku is currently ahead but compatriot Jan Vertonghen who became Belgium's most-capped player on Tuesday stated that this season's golden boot will go down to the wire once again.

"In my eyes it is difficult to split them," Vertonghen stated on the two strikers. "I think they will keep playing for the Golden Boot until the last game of the season like they did last year."

"Obviously Romelu is in great form. Harry is special as well," the defender stated. "I can't find the words to describe them enough."