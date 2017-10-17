Mohamed Salah confident Liverpool have found goalscoring form after Maribor thrashing

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool have finally found the cutting edge that they have sorely lacked in recent weeks after thrashing NK Maribor 7-0 in the Champions League.

The Reds ran riot in Slovenia on Tuesday night, recording their most emphatic victory away from home in European competition and their first Champions League win of the current campaign.

Braces from both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah and efforts from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted Jürgen Klopp's side to the top of Group E after three matches.

It was only Liverpool's second win in their last nine games in all competitions and just the third time in that spell that they have scored more than once in a game, having done so in four of their first five games to start the season.

Salah believes, thanks to the boost of their comprehensive win over Maribor, Liverpool can now start to find their best form - starting with a league trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport after their win against the reigning Slovenian PrvaLiga champions, the Egyptian winger said: "I think it was a great game, we did good, it was an important result for us and we have to keep looking forward. We have to win the next games."