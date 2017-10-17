Mohamed Salah confident Liverpool have found goalscoring form after Maribor thrashing

Mohamed Salah believes Liverpool have finally found the cutting edge that they have sorely lacked in recent weeks after thrashing NK Maribor 7-0 in the Champions League.

The Reds ran riot in Slovenia on Tuesday night, recording their most emphatic victory away from home in European competition and their first Champions League win of the current campaign.

Braces from both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah and efforts from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold lifted Jürgen Klopp's side to the top of Group E after three matches.

It was only Liverpool's second win in their last nine games in all competitions and just the third time in that spell that they have scored more than once in a game, having done so in four of their first five games to start the season.

Salah believes, thanks to the boost of their comprehensive win over Maribor, Liverpool can now start to find their best form - starting with a league trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking to BT Sport after their win against the reigning Slovenian PrvaLiga champions, the Egyptian winger said: "I think it was a great game, we did good, it was an important result for us and we have to keep looking forward. We have to win the next games."

Reds must "keep on moving forward"

The goalscoring winger - who took his tally for the season to eight goals already with his brace against Maribor - hailed that "the team did good" and earned "a good result" which is "the most important thing."

"I'm very happy, [whether it's] seven goals or eight goals, it doesn't change anything. The most important thing for us now is to concentrate on improving the results in the Premier League and keep on moving forward," the Reds' summer signing said.

Salah feels that Liverpool have suffered from "bad luck in the last three or four games" and bemoaned that they "missed many chances" even though they create "many." He declared that regardless, "everyone was confident a good result was coming."

He continued to say that the Merseyside outfit are "in a good position" in the Champions League and vowed in the league and in Europe that their next few matches will "be the same."

The Reds' next outing sees them travel to Wembley Stadium to face Spurs - who drew 1-1 at reigning European champions Real Madrid on Tuesday night - with Salah once again likely to be crucial.

The 25-year-old's return of eight goals in 13 games has seen him fully justify his £39 million price-tag and in the absence of Sadio Mané, he is arguably the team's joint-most influential and important player alongside Coutinho.

It is for that reason that Klopp will hope Salah retains his high levels of fitness and form as Liverpool look to move away from a below-par period and back to their blistering best.