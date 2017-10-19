Benfica 0-1 Manchester United: Lessons learned as Red Devils take control of Group A
Manchester United's goal came in bizarre fashion at the Estadio da Luz

Manchester United secured a third successive win in the UEFA Champions League after a cagey 1-0 win over SL Benfica at the Estadio da Luz.

Marcus Rashford's speculative free-kick caught the young Benfica goalkeeper off-guard, and gifted the Red Devils the three points, to give them a commanding position in Group A.

A win against the same opponents at Old Trafford would secure qualification to the last 16 for Jose Mourinho's men on their return to the competition. 

Rashford to be a big miss

Despite scoring the winning goal in Lisbon, the English starlet limped off the field in the second half, cutting a frustrated figure as he was replaced by Anthony Martial. Rashford has contributed to a goal every 73 minutes so far this season, and has been pivotal in United's impressive and unbeaten start to the season.

 