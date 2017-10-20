Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester United travel to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Jose Mourinho's side are yet to lose in any competition so far this season, only dropping points with draws on the road against Stoke City and most recently Liverpool.

The Portuguese manager received heavy criticism for his perceived negative tactics against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, but his team hasn't struggled to score so far this season, netting 17 times in just eight league games, and a further eight times in three Champions League games.

Form

The Red Devils have steamrolled through almost everyone in their path so far this season, especially those in the bottom half, like the recently promoted Terriers.

4-0 wins over West Ham, Everton and Swansea City have helped the 20-times champions of England to second place in the league, just two points behind the free scoring Manchester City.

A recognisable improvement in the attacking side of United has been backed up brilliantly by a solid defence, which has only conceded four times in all competitions this season.

 