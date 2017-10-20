Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Manchester United travel to take on Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Jose Mourinho's side are yet to lose in any competition so far this season, only dropping points with draws on the road against Stoke City and most recently Liverpool.

The Portuguese manager received heavy criticism for his perceived negative tactics against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, but his team hasn't struggled to score so far this season, netting 17 times in just eight league games, and a further eight times in three Champions League games.

Form

The Red Devils have steamrolled through almost everyone in their path so far this season, especially those in the bottom half, like the recently promoted Terriers.

4-0 wins over West Ham, Everton and Swansea City have helped the 20-times champions of England to second place in the league, just two points behind the free scoring Manchester City.

A recognisable improvement in the attacking side of United has been backed up brilliantly by a solid defence, which has only conceded four times in all competitions this season.

Opposition

David Wagner's side are winless since the second week of the season, having won both of their opening games.

After earning just two points from their last six games, the Terriers have fallen down the table, finding themselves in 12th going into the biggest game of their season thus far.

Injuries to key attacking players Kasey Palmer and Steve Mounie have dried up the goals for Wagner's side; they've scored just once since their victory over Newcastle United in August.

Team news

Mourinho confirmed that the Red Devils remain without Marcos Rojo and Paul Pogba, and admitted he doesn't know when the Frenchman will return from an injury that's kept him out since the first Champions League game against FC Basel.

The Portuguese also said he hopes Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return before the end of 2017, after suffering a serious knee injury in last season Europa League's campaign against Anderlecht.

Marcus Rashford limped out of the win over Benfica, but the English starlet is fit for the game in Yorkshire, as is Phil Jones, who sat out the win in Lisbon.

Midfielders Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini remain out through injuries, meaning United have the same group of players available for the trip to Huddersfield as they took to the Portuguese capital.

There was no fresh news on Luke Shaw, another long-term absentee who was with the squad for the Benfica clash in midweek.