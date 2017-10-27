Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview: Conte looks to get three points on the South Coast

Chelsea will look to try and close the gap between them and their title rivals with a win when they take on AFC Bournemouth in Saturday’s late kick-off.

The Blues have had a rocky start to the season, having already been beaten three times already, and it could have been a fourth last weekend against Watford, however, Antonio Conte’s players showed what the Champions are made of and won 4-2.

Bournemouth comes into the fixture sitting second-from-bottom of the Premier League, although Eddie Howe’s side did get a vital win in their last match against Stoke City, defeating The Potters 2-1 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Team News:

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns heading to the Vitality Stadium, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the trip after picking up an injury during international duty, however, he is expected to be available for their trip to Italy to play AS Roma in the Champions League.

Victor Moses also remains out with a hamstring injury, whilst Danny Drinkwater is also unavailable for the trip to the south coast, despite making his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup win against Everton on Wednesday.

The former Leicester City man has been struggling with a calf injury since he arrived at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window, and Conte believes he is still some way from getting match fitness.

Potential XI

Potential Starting XI: Courtois; Rudiger, Luiz Cahill; Azpilicueta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Pedro, Hazard, Morata.

The Cherries have their own injury concerns ahead of the visit from the Premier League Champions, with star striker Josh King being doubtful for the tie.

The Norway international has been complaining of a pain in his back and was sent for a scan by the club after he had only just recovered from a virus which had kept him out of action.

Ryan Fraser also remains a doubt for the side as he continues to try and overcome a knock, whilst Jermain Defoe should be fit for the match after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Asmir Begovic and Nathan Ake are expected to be inline to make their first appearances against their former club, who allowed them to leave on a permanent basis during the summer window.

Potential Starting XI: Begovic; Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, Cook, Surman, Stanislas; Mousset, Afobe.

Background

In the nine previous meetings between the sides, the west London outfit has been victorious seven times, whilst Bournemouth has won the other two occasions.

The Cherries will need to look out for Eden Hazard, who seems to favour the south coast, as he has managed to score three of his four Premier League goals against the side at the Vitality Stadium.