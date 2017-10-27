Bournemouth vs Chelsea Preview: Conte looks to get three points on the South Coast

Chelsea will look to try and close the gap between them and their title rivals with a win when they take on AFC Bournemouth in Saturday’s late kick-off.

The Blues have had a rocky start to the season, having already been beaten three times already, and it could have been a fourth last weekend against Watford, however, Antonio Conte’s players showed what the Champions are made of and won 4-2.

Bournemouth comes into the fixture sitting second-from-bottom of the Premier League, although Eddie Howe’s side did get a vital win in their last match against Stoke City, defeating The Potters 2-1 at the Bet365 Stadium.

Team News:

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns heading to the Vitality Stadium, with N’Golo Kante set to miss the trip after picking up an injury during international duty, however, he is expected to be available for their trip to Italy to play AS Roma in the Champions League.

Victor Moses also remains out with a hamstring injury, whilst Danny Drinkwater is also unavailable for the trip to the south coast, despite making his debut for the club in their Carabao Cup win against Everton on Wednesday.

The former Leicester City man has been struggling with a calf injury since he arrived at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the transfer window, and Conte believes he is still some way from getting match fitness.

 